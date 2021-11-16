Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has donated $1million to help fund a children's cancer treatment centre in Mexico.

The Mexican boxing star has dipped into his own pockets in the name of charity to boost a $2million appeal raising funds to help combat the illness in his hometown of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Canelo Alvarez, 31, made the hefty donation to non-profit NARIZ ROJA that provides patients with access to treatments such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The 31-year-old reportedly earned a guaranteed $40 million for his win over Caleb Plant last weekend.

With the victory, Canelo is now the undisputed super-middleweight champion of the world.

A fundraising appeal started earlier this year looking to raise a considerable amount of money to help financially support low-income cancer patients and their families treated in public hospitals.

And Canelo's donation means it has easily reached the $2m target, which will allow them to continue their care and work in the community.

NARIZ ROJA's official Twitter account tweeted their thanks saying: "Thank you @Canelo for time and time again that you have opened your heart to the champions who fight against cancer, you are the #Milagro of many children and women. You are a Champion of life !!"

Freelance journalist Elie Sekbach added: "Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez did something amazing today. He donated not 5,000, not 10,000, not 100,000, but a million dollars to charity for kids fighting cancer. That's so incredible.

"He could have done so much with the money, it's his money, he earned it. He's busting his health all the years to make money and become rich.

"But to give a million away is really incredible and you have to commend him for it.

"He could have bought cars, he could have bought houses, he could have bought watches, he could have bought anything he wanted to, but he decided to give back, and that is really cool.

"So props to Canelo Alvarez for donating one million to kids fighting cancer."

This isn't the first time Canelo has made a charitable donation either.

Last year, as the coronavirus pandemic began to tear through Mexico, Canelo and his then wife-to-be Fernanda Gómez donated over 900 medical kits to help the Guadalajara Civil Hospital in its fight against the disease.

He has also made several other sizeable contributions to the children's cancer hospital in the past.

And in 2017, he also donated $1 million to aid relief efforts following an earthquake in Mexico just one week after his fight against Gennady Golovkin.

