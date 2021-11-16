FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: 82+ Dribbling SBC Requirements

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 82+ guaranteed packs have now been released in FIFA 22, and EA has also released SBC tasks to complete in FUT for players to grab themselves one of these special packs.

The initial leaks for these special packs confirmed that 82+ Pace, 82+ Dribbling and 82+ Pass would be released in the game.

EA has added the SBC tasks as an extra little treat for players who don’t have the coins to buy the packs themselves outright on the FIFA store.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 82+ Dribbling SBC that has been added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Out of the three new SBCs released to the Ultimate Team system, Dribbling comes in 2nd place behind Pace and ahead of Passing in terms of usefulness in-game.

You’ll be looking at around 2,900 coins to complete the SBC from scratch, and the potential for getting a high rated player is not massive but still worth a go.

82+ Dribbling SBC Requirements on FIFA 22

Here are the requirements for the 82+ Dribbling SBC on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

Player Level: Min Gold

Rare: Min 2

Team Chemistry: Min 15

# of players in the Squad: 5

Is The SBC Worth Completing?

Compared to the fantastic offer for the 82+ Pace SBC, this doesn’t really come close, however, it is worth a punt if you’ve got some fodder laying about in your roster.

The assessment of this offer from players on FUTBIN has not been favourable, with one writing: “What a disgusting scam. 90% of the packs I did were players under 80 rated and a lot of the same player all over again.”

Another player would actually state that this SBC is better to complete than the 82+ Pace one, saying: “Do this one. with the pace one, there are more sh*tty low rated cards you can get.”

Whilst we would agree that this is a solid SBC, the Pace one is far more important to complete and repeat for players that want to potentially get some OP cards in the game.

