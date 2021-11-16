Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England secured their place at the 2022 World Cup finals on Monday evening with a 10-0 thrashing of San Marino.

Harry Maguire, Filippo Fabbri (OG), Harry Kane (4), Emile Smith Rowe, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and Bukayo Saka were all on the scoresheet in an emphatic victory for the Three Lions.

The hundreds of England fans that made the trip to San Marino would have come away very happy.

Well, not all of them.

After the final whistle, an England supporter did their best to get Jude Bellingham's shirt.

The supporter held up a sign with a picture of Bellingham on it alongside the caption: "Jude, can I have your shirt please?"

ENTER GIVEAWAY

It looked as if the fan would get his wish when the England youngster took off his shirt and made his way to the stands.

However, the supporter was left disappointed when Bellingham gave his shirt to another fan.

View the moment below...

Bellingham almost certainly didn't do it intentionally but, regardless, you've got to feel sorry for the supporter.

Bellingham, at just 18 years old and 139 days, became the second youngest player to reach 10 caps for England (after Wayne Rooney).

Roy Keane is a massive fan of the youngster and believes he will play an integral role for England at next year's World Cup in Qatar.

When asked about Bellingham's chances of starting at the 2022 World Cup, Keane said, per Manchester Evening News: "Absolutely, he has got a great chance. Everything he is doing on the pitch and the way he speaks off it...

Will Big Sam return to management?! Find out in his exclusive chat with The Football Terrace...

"He is playing week in and week out for a top club and the potential for this kid, it is scary.

"I saw him recently in a Champions League game for Dortmund and he was producing passes that I didn't think he had in his locker quite yet.

"We are not seeing him week in week out, only the Champions League games but the potential for this boy....

"He is a good size and he looks like a footballer, a strong powerful boy.

"Gareth (Southgate, England manager) must be rubbing his hands."

1 of 20 In what year was Klopp born? 1967 1968 1969 1970

News Now - Sport News