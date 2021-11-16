Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The most chaotic and arguably the best ending to a WWE show in history took place on SmackDown 20 years ago.

The November 15 episode of SmackDown in 2001 saw a crazy ending to the show, all of which was to set up the huge Team WWF vs. The Alliance match at Survivor Series a few days later.

Not only regarded as one of the best go-home segments in WWE history, but fans still look back on this segment 20 years after the fact and talk about how it's one of the best endings to a show ever.

With The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Vince McMahon, Chris Jericho, Kane, Booker T, Big Show, Shane McMahon and Rob Van Dam all involved, the segment highlights the star power on WWE's roster at the time.

The angle saw the aforementioned names all run into the ring to hit their signature moves on one another, ending with Stone Cold Steve Austin hitting The Rock with his trademark Stunner.

You also had Shane McMahon running into the ring and blasting Kane with a chair shot to the head, but being hit with a Knockout Punch by Big Show through said chair.

Lost in all the chaos was the actions of The Undertaker, who while on the ground selling an Angle Slam, moved a chair away with his foot to prevent Big Show from landing on it and badly injuring himself.

The segment was all building towards Team WWF vs. The Alliance at Survivor Series 2001, where The Rock, Chris Jericho, The Undertaker, Kane and Big Show defeated Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, Rob Van Dam, Booker T and Shane McMahon in a five-on-five match.

You can watch WWE Survivor Series 2021 on November 21 live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

