Genshin Impact 2.3 Update: What is the Maintenance Times for the Update?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.3 Update is set to be released onto servers Wednesday 24th November, but what will the maintenance times be for the latest iteration of the game?

Fans have been waiting for this update for quite some time, with the 2.3 version of the game set to bring in some festive-themed events for players to enjoy over the Christmas period in 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 2.3 Update and the maintenance times for the latest update to the game.

There will be a short amount of time where players will not be able to access the time whilst the developers implement the massive update to the title.

We’ve put together a list of the maintenance times for the Genshin Impact 2.3 Update, as these will be different for players depending on which region and server they are playing on.

There’s quite a difference when it comes to maintenance times across the globe, with arguably the GMT update being at the most opportune time for players as it runs through the middle of the night.

Players in the Americas will have to stop playing at a more social time, however, so the update might be more inconvenient for them.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.3 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks, and Everything You Need To Know

Genshin Impact 2.3 Update Maintenance Times

Here are the maintenance times for players depending on which region of Genshin Impact they are playing in for the 2.3 Update of the game:

Tuesday 23rd November

17:00 - Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time

18:00 - Alaskan Standard Time

19:00 - Pacific Standard Time

20:00 - Mountain Standard Time

21:00 - Central Standard Time

22:00 - Eastern Standard Time

Wednesday 24th November

03:00 - Greenwich Mean Time

18:00 - Western European Time

20:00 - Central European Time

21:00 - Moscow Time

There have already been a number of major leaks ahead of the release of the 2.3 Update, so fans have a lot to look forward to when the update is finally unveiled on official servers across the globe as of the 23rd/24th November.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.3 Update: All Events and Major Rewards Revealed

Enter the November Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest Genshin Impact News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.



News Now - Sport News