Genshin Impact 2.3 Update: What is the Maintenance Times for the Update?
Genshin Impact 2.3 Update is set to be released onto servers Wednesday 24th November, but what will the maintenance times be for the latest iteration of the game?
Fans have been waiting for this update for quite some time, with the 2.3 version of the game set to bring in some festive-themed events for players to enjoy over the Christmas period in 2021.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 2.3 Update and the maintenance times for the latest update to the game.
There will be a short amount of time where players will not be able to access the time whilst the developers implement the massive update to the title.
We’ve put together a list of the maintenance times for the Genshin Impact 2.3 Update, as these will be different for players depending on which region and server they are playing on.
There’s quite a difference when it comes to maintenance times across the globe, with arguably the GMT update being at the most opportune time for players as it runs through the middle of the night.
Players in the Americas will have to stop playing at a more social time, however, so the update might be more inconvenient for them.
Genshin Impact 2.3 Update Maintenance Times
Here are the maintenance times for players depending on which region of Genshin Impact they are playing in for the 2.3 Update of the game:
Tuesday 23rd November
- 17:00 - Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time
- 18:00 - Alaskan Standard Time
- 19:00 - Pacific Standard Time
- 20:00 - Mountain Standard Time
- 21:00 - Central Standard Time
- 22:00 - Eastern Standard Time
Wednesday 24th November
- 03:00 - Greenwich Mean Time
- 18:00 - Western European Time
- 20:00 - Central European Time
- 21:00 - Moscow Time
There have already been a number of major leaks ahead of the release of the 2.3 Update, so fans have a lot to look forward to when the update is finally unveiled on official servers across the globe as of the 23rd/24th November.
