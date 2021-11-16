Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In terms of the greatest Manchester United players in history, Paul Scholes is right up there.

It’s not an exaggeration to suggest that Scholes would be worthy of a statue outside Old Trafford.

Sir Bobby Charlton, Denis Law and George Best comprise the ‘Holy Trinity’ outside United’s famous home stadium and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Scholes also has his own statue one day.

We’re talking about a player who spent his entire 20-year professional career with the Red Devils, scoring 155 goals in 718 appearances.

Scholes helped United win a host of major honours including 11 Premier League titles, three FA Cups, two League Cups, two UEFA Champions Leagues and the FIFA Club World Cup.

The former England international scored a handful of absolutely sensational goals during his career. His wonder strikes against Aston Villa, Bradford, Barcelona, Panathinaikos and Middlesbrough immediately spring to mind.

When commentator sang after Paul Scholes scored a goal

However, only one of Scholes’s 155 United goals made a commentator burst into song.

Back in October 2006, Man Utd sealed a 2-0 victory over fierce rivals Liverpool and it was Scholes, on his 500th appearance for the club, who opened the scoring shortly before half-time.

After sticking the ball in the back of the net from close-range, an Argentine commentator suddenly started singing ‘Gol de Scholes’ to the tune of Survivor’s hit 1982 song ‘Eye of the Tiger’.

Yes, really.

Watch the classic clip here:

The commentator responsible for this masterpiece is understood to be Juan Manuel Pons, who also goes by the name of “Bambino” Pons.

What are the 'Gol de Scholes' lyrics?

In case you wanted to know the lyrics, here’s his song translated:

“Gol de Scholes (Goal of Scholes)

Gol de Schooooles (Goal of Schooooles)

Gol de Scholes (Goal of Scholes)

Gol de Scholes (Goal of Scholes)

Gol de Schooooles (Goal of Schooooles)

Colorado, ese fue Scholes (Red haired, that was Scholes)

Que hizo el gol para el United (That made the goal for the United)

El gol lo hizo Paul Scholes (The goal was made by Paul Scholes)

Y lo hizo para el United (And he made it for the United)

Es el gol, es el gol, es el gol, es de Scholes (Is the goal, is the goal, is the goal is from Scholes).”

Pure poetry.

This has to be a contender for the funniest commentary ever.

Why haven’t Martin Tyler or Peter Drury spontaneously burst into song during a Premier League match yet?

Fifteen years after Juan Manuel Pons’ masterpiece, we’re still waiting for another commentator to follow suit.

