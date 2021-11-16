Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Terence Crawford admits 'it has been frustrating' to watch Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez 'getting the fights that he wants' after the Mexican unified the super-middleweight division by beating Caleb Plant two weeks ago.

Boxing legend Canelo Alvarez twice knocked down the American on his way to a thrilling 11th round Las Vegas knockout on November 6.

Alvarez's victory saw him become the first ever undisputed world champion at 168 pounds, an accomplishment that neither Joe Calzaghe nor Andre Ward could match over the course of their careers respectively.

Crawford himself has had his say, revealing his praise for Canelo's achievements in the ring, but blamed boxing politics behind the scenes for getting in the way of a huge fight of his own at 147 with IBF and WBC king Errol Spence Jr.

The 34-year-old will fight scrappy veteran Shawn Porter in Sin City, with his past eight victories coming by way of stoppage.

Asked what he makes of Canelo's incredible run of form, the American, 34, told Sky Sports: "He is definitely doing things differently to me because he is able and capable of doing those things.

"He has fought four times in the past year.

"He has become undisputed.

"He is getting all of the fights that he wants right now. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to."

The former three-weight world champion last fought in November, when he beat up Sheffield star Kell Brook into a pulp inside four rounds.

Crawford, as expected, is the huge favourite to win on Saturday, as much as -700 with some bookies.

And the man himself admits that he has often thought about the future - but first he must deal with Porter.

He added: "It has been frustrating.

"But what's meant for me, I will have.

"Everything happens for a reason and I believe that my time is coming. To be the best fighter in the world. Simple.

"I feel like I'm already there, but I have to prove it to the world and it starts with Porter."

