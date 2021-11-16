FIFA 22 TOTW 9: Top Leaker Gives Predictions for Upcoming Release

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We’re close to the official release of the FIFA 22 Team of The Week 9, and some of the biggest names in the FIFA leaker community have given their predictions for the cards that will be included.

The TOTW comprises cards of players that have performed exceptionally week on a real football pitch during the week, so some of the biggest players in the world will be included in the squad, sometimes multiple weeks a year.

A lot of the time predictions can be down to personal preference, however, the TOTW will usually be determined by statistical analysis and performance, so it is usually easier to judge who will be included in the promo.

@FUTIconOK has released a ton of leaks for FIFA 22 even before the game was released, with the account having access to datamined information.

On top of that, they have been successfully predicting who will be included in the TOTW over the past 8 iterations, so we’ve put together their choices for the players on what will be included with the latest drop.

Here are the predictions for the FIFA 22 TOTW 9 from some of the top FIFA leakers in the community.

TOTW 9 Predictions

Here are the players that @FUTIconUK has predicted will be included with the 9th TOTW drop:

Kylian Mbappe - 92 Overall

Harry Kane - 91 Overall

Luka Modric - 88 Overall

Aymeric Laporte - 87 Overall

Dušan Tadić - 87 Overall

Marco Reus - 86 Overall

Emiliano Martínez - 86 Overall

Ismaïla Sarr - 84 Overall

Lucas Paqueta - 84 Overall

Merih Demiral - 83 Overall

Christopher Trimmel - 81 Overall

There is of course no confirmation that these will be the players included in the latest TOTW squad, but there doesn’t appear to be any times included that would be wildly left field.

It’s worth noting that all of these cards will be based on their form for their international teams over the past week, with Mbappe and Kane likely to appear in the squad due to their scoring tallies for France and England respectively on this International break.

