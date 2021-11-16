Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was Vince McMahon who decided to not have Randy Orton ride a camel down to the ring for his entrance at WWE Crown Jewel last month.

At WWE Crown Jewel on October 21, Riddle and Randy Orton defended their Raw Tag Team Championship over AJ Styles and Omos, retaining their titles on the show.

The match wasn't overly noteworthy, particularly given the high quality of in-ring action on the show, but fans absolutely loved Riddle riding a camel down to the ring before the bout took place.

Randy Orton didn't get involved in the act, instead looking on while Riddle rode the animal down to the ring in Saudi Arabia, and that decision came from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

In an interview with The Metro, Riddle spoke about his entrance, revealing that Vince McMahon told Randy Orton that it wouldn't suit his character to also ride a camel to the ring.

“You know who wasn’t happy about it though, because they didn’t get to ride a camel either? Randy. Randy wanted to ride a camel and Vince wouldn’t let him. He goes, ‘Randy, that’s not your character, riding a camel.’ He’s like, ‘What does that mean man?! My character doesn’t ride a camel?!. I’m like, ‘Randy, I’m sorry bro, sometimes you’re just not the dude that rides camels.’”

While Vince McMahon was definitely the person to ban Orton from taking part in the entrance, Riddle explained that he isn't actually sure who pitched the initial idea:

“I have no idea who pitched it. All I know is that the morning of the show, seven o’clock in the morning, I was jetlagged so I didn’t get any sleep that night and I was still awake. I get a call and they’re like, ‘We need you at the show early to rehearse and stuff.’ I’m like, ‘Rehearse what?’ They go, Rehearse riding a camel.’ I was like, ‘A real camel?’ They’re like, ‘Yeah!’ So, that’s what happened – it was great, I enjoyed it. The camel was great too.”

Raw Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton will team up as RK-Bro to take on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos on Sunday night at WWE Survivor Series.

You can watch WWE Survivor Series on November 21 live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

