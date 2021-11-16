Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

US Open winner Emma Raducanu will face Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse at an end-of-season exhibition event at the Royal Albert Hall.

Raducanu, who turned 19 last week, will take on Ruse in her first match in the UK since her improbable victory at the US Open.

The pair will play at Champions Tennis, an exhibition event running in London from November 25th to 28th. They know each other well, having practiced against each other at the Transylvania Open in October.

Ruse, aged 24, is currently ranked 83rd in the world. She won her first WTA title this year at the Hamburg European Open.

Raducanu will play at Champions Tennis under the tutelage of her new coach, Torben Beltz, who has worked with three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber for the majority of his career.

Following her exit from the Upper Austria Ladies Linz this month, Raducanu confirmed she had hired Beltz. She had been without a coach since her US Open win in September, when she parted ways with Andrew Richardson.

Richardson, a former Davis Cup player who coached Raducanu for two years at youth level, linked up with the teenage sensation again in July on a short-term deal.

Raducanu became the first qualifier, male or female, to earn a Grand Slam title at this year’s US Open.

She also became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam title since Virginia Wade in 1977. The Briton made history in style, not dropping a single set on her way to victory.

Since triumphing at Flushing Meadows, Raducanu has been in inconsistent form.

She was defeated by Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in her first match at Indian Wells, but did beat both Slovenia’s Polona Hercog and Romania’s Ana Bogdan on her way to the quarter-finals at the Transylvania Open.

Raducanu eventually lost to old rival Marta Kostyuk in Cluj-Napoca, missing out on a semi-final clash against idol Simona Halep.

Next up was the Upper Austria Ladies Linz. Raducanu struggled with a hip injury during her opening match against China’s Wang Xinyu, eventually losing 6-1, 6-7, 7-5.

Since the US Open, Raducanu has attended the Met Gala and the James Bond premiere, starred in a Sports Direct advert, and become an ambassador for Dior and Tiffany and Co.

She has made it clear that she would never let off-court commitments affect her tennis career, however, despite comments from England Rugby head coach Eddie Jones insinuating otherwise.

