Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

So many high profile names in world football have decided to move to the Chinese Super League in the past decade.

Carlos Tevez was one of the first big names to make the move, with Shanghai Shenhua winning the race for his signature.

A year later Shanghai SIPG smashed the Asian transfer record to sign Brazilian ace, Oscar.

Oscar hadn't even reached his prime and was impressing for Chelsea when he made the £67 million move.

Hulk, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Stephan El Shaarawy are other big names that have made the move to China.

So, why did these players decide to move to China?

A big reason for making the move was the incredible amounts of money that were paid to them.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The league were desperate to attract the world's best players and so clubs paid them obscene wages to convince them to join.

The Daily Star have now named the 10 highest-paid players in the league's history and the figures are truly insane.

10. Marouane Fellaini - £205,000-per-week (Shandong Luneng)

9. Eder - £213,000-per-week (Jiangsu)

8. Paulinho - £230,000-per-week (Guangzhou Evergrande)

7. Stephan El Shaarawy - £247,000-per-week (Shanghai Shenhua)

6. Graziano Pelle - £263,000-per-week (Shandong Luneng)

5. Hulk - £320,000-per-week (Shanghai SIPG)

4. Cedric Bakambu - £341,000-per-week (Beijing Guoan)

3. Oscar - £500,000-per-week (Shanghai SIPG)

2. Carlos Tevez - £634,615-per-week (Shanghai Shenhua)

1. Ezequiel Lavezzi - £798,000-per-week (Hebei China Fortune)

Those numbers are just incredible.

Let's be honest, Lavezzi was never one of the best players in the world.

Will Big Sam return to management?! Find out in his exclusive chat with The Football Terrace...

He was a very good player but not world-class. The fact he earned nearly £800,000-per-week - that's £300k-per-week more than Cristiano Ronaldo earns at Man United - is just staggering.

Tevez earned over £600,000-per-week during his one-year stay in China, while Oscar is earning half a million pounds per-week at Shanghai SIPG.

Bakumbu is a decent player who has scored 53 times in 74 games for Beijing Guoan. But the fact he is better paid then the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane is just madness.

Fellaini also finds himself earning over £200,000-per-week despite his tumultuous spell at Man United.

Looking at the figures, it's not that surprising at all that players choose to ply their trade in China.

1 of 20 At what age did Messi join Barcelona? 10 11 12 13

News Now - Sport News