Football Manager 2022 Tottenham Hotspur: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who To Sign and More

Football Manager 2022’s release means that fans across the globe are getting to grips with their favourite teams in Sports Interactive’s latest behemoth, so we have put together a guide on one of the most interesting teams to manage in England: Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs have appointed Antonio Conte as their manager in real life, having sacked Nuno Espirito Santo after a terrible start to the campaign.

However, they have a number of genuine stars within their squad, not least Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min, two of the very best players on FM22.

They also boast a thriving academy, and have the ability to bring players through from the youth system into the starting XI; Oliver Skipp is one such real-life beneficiary and Dane Scarlett appears a superstar in waiting.

We’ve taken a close look at everything to do with Spurs on Football Manager 2022!

Board expectations

Tottenham are expecting you to guide the club to a top-four finish in the first season, which is to be expected.

They’re also hoping that you’ll reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and the final of the Europa Conference League. The Carabao Cup isn’t deemed important, so you can play the kids in that!

By the end of the second season, Spurs want to see a Premier League title challenge, while they have tasked you with winning the league by the end of the 2025/26 season.

They’ve got big dreams!

Budget

Spurs don’t have an immense amount of cash to spend in the first season, so you’ll have to do some wheeling and dealing if you want to strengthen the squad.

Transfer budget: £15m

Wage budget remaining: £100k p/w

You can potentially sell a few fringe players to ensure that you’ve got some cash to splash.

Facilities

State of the art training facilities

State of the art youth facilities

Good academy coaching

Good youth recruitment

You might be best off spending some money upgrading those latter two.

Stadium

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium holds 62,303 fans and is one of the most state-of-the-art stadiums in the world. It deserves a team that wins trophies, though!

Personnel

Key player – Harry Kane

Club captain – Hugo Lloris

Vice-captain – Harry Kane

Assistant manager – Ian Cathro

Director of football – Steve Hitchen

Suggested best XI

At the start of the game, it’s suggested that you set Spurs up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The outline of the team is this: Lloris; Emerson Royal, Romero, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Ndombele; Lucas, Alli, Son; Kane.

There’s some real talent there, but you might want to add some depth in certain positions!

Tactics

When you set up your tactic, you’ll be suggested three presets for the style of play Spurs will have.

You can do whatever you want, of course, but the suggestions are ‘Control Possession’, ‘Gegenpress’, and ‘Tiki-taka’.

FM clearly believes that Spurs have the ability to dominate the ball and, if they lose it, win it back quickly.

Key positions to strengthen

You’re going to need a striker. Harry Kane is the only option up front and bringing in depth behind him is crucial, especially with his injury history.

At centre-back, only Eric Dier and Cristian Romero have higher than a three-star rating so you might want to save some cash to strengthen there too.

If there’s money left, try to sign a right winger too, as Lucas Moura is the only player rated above a three on that side of the pitch.

Youngsters ready for the first-team

Dane Scarlett has five-star potential and could become better than Kane with the right coaching. Keeping him around the first-team makes sense.

Alfie Devine also has a potential ability rating of 4.5*, and he is ranked as having the potential to become a star player.

Harvey White is another excellent young midfielder with 3.5* potential.

Full 1st season squad

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Pierluigi Gollini.

Defenders: Matt Doherty, Cristian Romero, Joe Rodon, Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Sergio Reguilon, Emerson Royal, Eric Dier.

Midfielders: Oliver Skipp, Giovani Lo Celso, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele, Dele Alli.

Forwards: Lucas Moura, Ryan Sessegnon, Steven Bergwijn, Bryan Gil, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane.

