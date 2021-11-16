FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Prime Gaming Exclusive Drop (Leaked)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Amazon Prime Gaming offers continue to grow by the month for a number of AAA titles, and now FIFA 22 players will be getting a big drop in the coming weeks.

Leaks from prominent members of the FIFA community have confirmed that there will be an exclusive pack coming for Prime Gaming members that will include some decent packs and additions to their roster.

Here’s everything you need to know about the leaked Prime Gaming drop that will be coming out in the next few weeks.

According to @FUTIconOK, the Prime Gaming pack will be released for players to claim on Monday, November 22nd.

Whilst this date is not confirmed and could be moved back at any time, @FUTIconOK has been correctly leaking and predicting drops, promos and new cards throughout the FIFA 22 cycle thus far, so we’re expecting this date to be correct as well.

Prime Gaming Exclusive Pack for FIFA 22

The exclusive pack coming to FIFA 22 will reportedly contain 7 Gold Rare Players, 2 Player Picks with a minimum overall of 81+, 12 Rare Consumables and 1 Cristiano Ronaldo on loan for 7 games.

It’s worth noting that the 7 game loan item of Ronaldo could also be used indefinitely on the FUT Friendlies mode, as this does not use up any contract games for players. Just make sure that if you plan on doing so that you don’t accidentally use up all 7 of his loan contract games in other modes of FUT, as these WILL cost you contract numbers.

The 2 Players pick with a minimum of 81+ overall is a great little boost for newer players looking to get their squads bolstered, as is the 7 Gold Rare Players pack that is included.

New items are added to the Prime Gaming system on a frequent basis, with some of the biggest games available in the battle royale, FPS, multiplayer and sports genres getting exclusive loot, skins and more.

Right now there are exclusive items from the likes of Sea of Thieves, League of Legends and Valorant ready to claim.

