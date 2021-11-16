Forza Horizon 5: DeLorean Glitch to Get the Car Cheaply

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The DeLorean from Back To The Future is one of the most iconic cars in cinema history, and there’s a glitch to get this car on the cheap in Forza Horizon 5.

There are a few different vehicles in the game that are from different franchises, including the Warthog from the Xbox powerhouse Halo.

Usually, players will need to spend points in the Festival Playlist to get access to the DeLorean and to drive it in-game, however, a glitch has been revealed that means you can grab the car for an extremely low price.

The actual vehicle is currently available to get in the Festival Playlist for a massive 26 points, but the glitch that has been discovered means that players can buy it for only 15,000 coins!

This is of course a tiny amount of coins to spend on any car, but getting such an iconic vehicle for so little is not something you can pass up!

How to get the DeLorean in Forza Horizon 5 Cheap

There’s no telling how long this glitch will remain in the game, so it is worth exploiting whilst you have the chance!

1. To get the car, go to the Car Collection tab and then select DeLorean under manufacturer. Then, hover over the empty space where the car would be.

2. If you look at the button prompts at the bottom of the screen, you can see that there’s no button to purchase the vehicle.

3. Back out of that menu and then go back in, where you will then be able to press Y to purchase and get the car for only 15,000 coins.

There’s a very good chance that Xbox Game Studios will be looking to get rid of this glitch as soon as possible, as it means that players currently do not need to work for as many Festival Playlist points.

This isn’t the only major glitch in Forza Horizon 5, with the Goliath Glitch being a current favourite for players to get access to a huge amount of XP and credits in the game for a small amount of work.

