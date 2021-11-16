Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As it stands, Dani Alves is the most successful footballer in terms of trophies in the history of the game.



All in all, the Brazil international has picked up a huge 42 medals across six different clubs and the Selecao, including league titles in Italy, France and Spain.



However, despite his jaw-dropping list of silverware, 33 players beat him in one particular area – league titles in the most different countries (via Transfermarkt).

Here, we take a look at those who have won consistently wherever their travels have taken them.

The ranking:

33. Bakary Bouba Sare – 4 (Croatia, Romania, Belgium, Norway)



32. Nelson Valdez – 4 (Paraguay, USA, Greece, Germany)



31. Miroslav Stoch – 4 (Czech Republic, UAE, Turkey, Netherlands)



30. Gabriel Heinze – 4 (Argentina, France, Spain, England)



29. Vladimir Weiss – 4 (Slovakia, Qatar, Greece, Scotland)



28. Danko Lazovic – 4 (Hungary, Serbia, Russia, Netherlands)



27. Alexis Sanchez – 4 (Italy, Spain, Argentina, Chile)

26. Wesley Sneijder – 4 (Turkey, Italy, Spain, Netherlands)



25. Nicolas Lodeiro – 4 (USA, Argentina, Netherlands, Uruguay)



24. Predrag Pazin – 4 (China, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Yugoslavia)



23. Danilo – 4 (Italy, England, Spain, Portugal)



22. Marko Scepovic – 4 (Cyprus, Hungary, Greece, Serbia)



21. Lucas Barrios – 4 (Brazil, China, Germany, Chile)



20. Zoran Tosic – 4 (Kazakhstan, Russia, England, Serbia)



19. Deco – 4 (Brazil, England, Spain, Portugal)



18. Jiri Jarosik – 4 (Scotland, England, Russia, Czech Republic)



17. Rade Prica – 4 (Israel, Norway, Denmark, Sweden)



16. Carlos Mozer – 4 (Japan, Portugal, France, Brazil)



15. Alex – 4 (France, England, Netherlands, Brazil)



14. James Rodriguez – 4 (Spain, Germany, Portugal, Argentina)



One of the few players on this list who could add to their haul. Aged just 30, league title wins have already come with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Porto and Banfield. He now plays for Al-Rayyan in Qatar and, although his top-level career may be over, there is no reason why he couldn't help a side top their respective league in a more obscure nation.



13. Mark van Bommel – 4 (Italy, Germany, Spain, Netherlands



12. Esteban Cambiasso – 4 (Greece, Italy, Spain, Argentina)



11. Jefferson Farfan – 4 (Russia, UAE, Netherlands, Peru)



10. Rivaldo – 4 (Uzbekistan, Greece, Spain, Brazil)



Brazil legend Rivaldo won the Brazilian Serie A with Palmeiras and La Liga with Barcelona before his career took several unlikely turns. With Olympiacos, he won the Greek Super League three times, and he incredibly won the Uzbek league on as many occasions at Bunyodkor. Unfortunately for him, Rivaldo could not move to league titles in five countries after failing to top the Angolan top tier with Kabuscorp.

9. Mario Mandzukic – 4 (Qatar, Italy, Germany, Croatia)



8. David Beckham – 4 (France, USA, Spain, England)



One of England's best-ever footballing exports. His first league title was the Premier League with Manchester United before winning La Liga during his final campaign with Real Madrid. A move to the MLS with LA Galaxy looked better for Beckham the brand than Beckham the footballer, but he won the MLS Cup on two occasions. At PSG, his career ended, although not before he got his hands on a Ligue 1 title.



7. Carlos Tevez – 4 (Argentina, Italy, England, Brazil)



6. Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 4 (France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands)



The self-proclaimed "best in the world" has backed up his claims with a whole host of medals. 11 of those have been league titles across spells with PSG, AC Milan, AC Milan and Ajax. He also picked up two Serie A trophies at Juventus, but both were revoked following the Old Lady's involvement in the Calciopoli scandal.



5. Arturo Vidal – 4 (Italy, Spain, Germany, Chile)



4. Maxwell – 4 (France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands)



The Brazilian left-back picked up 37 trophies throughout his career, making him the joint-second most successful player ever, along with Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi. Maxwell won league titles with Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Ajax, despite often being used from the bench.



3. Arjen Robben – 4 (Germany, Spain, England, Netherlands)

2. Mateja Kezman – 5 (Belarus, Turkey, England, Netherlands, Yugoslavia)



1. Robinho – 5 (China, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Brazil)

