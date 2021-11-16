Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard are bona fide Premier League legends.

With two Champions League titles and three English league titles between them, the Liverpool and Chelsea legends are widely regarded as two of the best players that the country has ever seen.

So, naturally, two stars of such remarkable quality sharing the same era inevitably leads to debate in the world of football with Gerrard vs Lampard being discussed on an almost-daily basis online.

Gerrard vs Lampard debate

In fact, there's good reason to think that it's English football's answer to Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi and that's before we mention the instances where Paul Scholes is dragged into things.

And although there will never be an objective answer to the debate that will appease both parties, that hasn't stopped football fans from coming up with original and creative ways to come close.

However, for all the YouTube videos and statistical analyses, there's reason to believe that the FIFA video game series is actually the biggest attempt so far to objectively settle the debate.

FIFA 22's in-game attributes

The idea of EA Sports drawing a line in the sand might sound weak, sure, but the fact of the matter is that FIFA statistics are one of the most thorough rating systems in the beautiful game.

Whether or not you agree with them is another question entirely, but there's no escaping the reality that all the players on the game are ranked out of 100 across every key aspect of their talents.

So, what would happen if we were to compare how Gerrard and Lampard's ICON cards stacked up against each other on FIFA 22 by looking into each of their in-game attributes?

FIFA 22 settles Gerrard vs Lampard

If you're feeling intrigued, then join the club because it's arguably the best way to break down the Gerrard vs Lampard debate down to the minutia with everything from slide-tackling to free-kicks.

And to make it happen, we've used the FIFA 22 database over at Futhead to see who out of Gerrard and Lampard's mid-range ICON cards with 89 and 88 ratings comes out on top for all 29 attributes.

Got it? Right then, well, let's dive straight into the action by checking out how FIFA 22 answers the Gerrard vs Lampard debate down below:

Acceleration: Steven Gerrard (78)

Sprint Speed: Steven Gerrard (81)

Positioning: Steven Gerrard (88)

Finishing: Frank Lampard (88)

Shot Power: Frank Lampard (89)

Long Shots: Steven Gerrard (91)

Volleys: Steven Gerrard (86)

Penalties: Frank Lampard (89)

Vision: Frank Lampard (85)

Crossing: Steven Gerrard (86)

Free-kick accuracy: Frank Lampard (84)

Short passing: Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard (91)

Long passing: Steven Gerrard (93)

Curve: Steven Gerrard (85)

Agility: Steven Gerrard (75)

Balance: Steven Gerrard (71)

Reactions: Frank Lampard (88)

Ball control: Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard (90)

Dribbling: Frank Lampard (84)

Composure: Frank Lampard (90)

Interceptions: Steven Gerrard (76)

Heading accuracy: Steven Gerrard (70)

Defensive awareness: Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard (73)

Standing tackle: Steven Gerrard (78)

Sliding tackle: Steven Gerrard (75)

Jumping: Steven Gerrard (77)

Stamina: Steven Gerrard (87)

Strength: Frank Lampard (75)

Aggression: Steven Gerrard (88)

Final score: Steven Gerrard 18.5-10.5 Frank Lampard

So, there you have it, the Gerrard vs Lampard debate is settled forever and ever and ever.

Ok, we're only joking, but it looks as though FIFA leans towards Gerrard being the superior player with key victories in areas such as long passing, standing tackles, sprint speed and much more.

Lampard more than holds his own with better free-kick, finishing and strength stats, but it looks as though Gerrard's more rounded attributes both offensively and defensively give him the victory.

Naturally, it won't stop Chelsea and Liverpool fans going back and forth about which midfielder was better, but say it quietly: Gerrard almost always gets the better of Lampard in these exercises...

