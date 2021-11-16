Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

While it might not be a universal opinion, the Premier League has long been regarded as the finest competition on the planet.

Playing host to some of the greatest footballers ever, lining up under some of the most incredible managers to have ever graced a touch line, the English top flight really is just a dream.

While that cocktail of managers and on-field talent makes for frightfully exciting football, it has also made the Premier League one of the biggest cash-cows in the game.

As a result, players are now earning exorbitant amounts of money on a weekly basis as they tussle it out for domestic glory.

The eye-watering sums the likes of David De Gea, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne earn are no secret, but what might surprise fans is how much the lowest earners at each club bring home.

After Dani Alves' recent return to Barcelona saw him become one of the lowest-paid players at the Catalan club, we thought we'd take a look at each Premier League club's most measly earner.

The lowest earner at each Premier League club

Arsenal - Nuno Tavares (£27,000 per-week)

Aston Villa - Jacob Ramsey (£15,000 per-week)

Brentford - Jan Zamburek (£3,150 per-week)

Brighton & Hove Albion - Jakub Moder (£10,000 per-week)

Burnley - Will Norris (£5,769 per-week)

Chelsea - Marcus Bettinelli (£35,000 per-week)

£35,000 per week!? Bettinelli, who is yet to play for Chelsea, must spend most of his time laughing all the way to the bank.

Nuno Tavares also rakes in a very tidy sum while the likes of Jan Zamburek will be wondering what he needs to do to become the lowest paid player at Arsenal and Chelsea.

Crystal Palace - Remi Matthews (£4,700 per-week)

Everton - Anthony Gordon (£10,000 per-week)

Leeds United - Jamie Shackleton (£17,000 per-week)

Leicester City - Luke Thomas (£25,000 per-week)

Liverpool - Neco Williams (£9,000 per-week)

Manchester City - Liam Delap (£8,000 per-week)

Despite being the two dominant sides in the Premier League of late, Liverpool and Manchester City pay their lowest earners absolute peanuts in comparison to some of their rivals.

Luke Thomas is yet another example of a player taking home a very handy sum for his week of work at the Foxes.

Manchester United - Shola Shoretire (£8,000 per-week)

Newcastle United - Sean Longstaff (£1,000 per-week)

Norwich City - Bali Mumba (£5,000 per-week)

Southampton - Nathan Tella (£12,000 per-week)

Tottenham Hotspur - Oliver Skipp (£24,000 per-week)

Sean Longstaff really needs to have a chat with his bosses at Newcastle, especially now with a multi-billion pound investment pouring in.

At just £1,000 per week, he is easily the lowest-paid player on this list.

Oliver Skipp is doing quite well for himself, though.

Watford - Jeremy Ngakia (£2,500 per-week)

West Ham United - Ben Johnson (£19,231 per-week)

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Max Kilman (£14,000 per-week)

West Ham's Ben Johnson wins the prize for the most random remuneration figure on the list - that extra £1 must come in rather handy.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Ngakia can consider himself quite hard done by for what he earns at Watford.

