Kevin Owens turned heel on Big E on last week's episode of Monday Night Raw, confirming on last night's show that he'd officially ended his run as a babyface.

The heel turn was met incredibly well by fans online, many of whom are of the belief that Owens has done his best work in WWE as a heel, particularly during his time as Universal Champion.

However, arguably the best reaction to Kevin Owens' heel turn came on last night's episode of WWE Raw, where a young fan held up a hilarious sign aimed at the former NXT Champion.

The fan in attendance at the show in Indianapolis, Indiana held up a sign that said that Owens is the sort of guy to clap when the plane lands, which is commonly known as the ultimate heel move.

Kevin Owens opened the show last night in a segment with WWE Champion Big E, explaining why he turned on the New Day stable member on last week's show.

Later on in the show, Kevin Owens defeated fellow Survivor Series Raw team member Finn Balor in singles competition, his first win since moving to Monday Night Raw in October.

While unconfirmed, it seems likely that Owens will be one of Big E's next challengers for the WWE Championship after Survivor Series, along with number one contender Seth Rollins.

Along with Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory, the aforementioned Kevin Owens, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins will represent Monday Night Raw at Survivor Series this weekend.

The five men will take on Happy Corbin, Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods and a final man in a traditional five-on-five Survivor Series elimination tag match.

You can watch WWE Survivor Series on November 21 live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

