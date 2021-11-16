Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aaron Ramsdale has enjoyed a rapid rise in recent years.

The 23-year-old was playing for League Two outfit Chesterfield in 2018.

Fast forward three years and Ramsdale has established himself as one of the Premier League's best goalkeepers at Arsenal.

His performances saw him make his England debut on Monday evening.

The stopper kept a clean sheet as The Three Lions destroyed San Marino in Serravalle.

Ramsdale was presented with his first England cap and he couldn't have been more proud to represent his country.

The moment was captured on camera and it makes for a heartwarming watch. View it below...

After being told he is the 1265th player to represent England, Ramsdale responded: "It's special, you know. It's a long time coming. Dreaming of this day for a long time.

"My family was here as well. I think I've seen tears during the national anthem."

Ramsdale also gave credit to England's defence for helping him mark the occasion with a clean sheet.

"Got to thank the boys for that haven't I [the clean sheet]. They have played well in front of me. They played well."

You can see just how much it meant to Ramsdale. Monday was clearly a special day for him. It's surely the first of many times he will represent his country.

The Arsenal man has now set his sights on being included in Gareth Southgate's squad for the 2022 World Cup.

He said, per the Evening Standard: "I had a small taste of it a couple of years ago where I did a training week [with England] and since the Euros, having that experience and the feeling of [being around] the team, it's been my goal to be involved every time there's been England games coming up.

"So of course, as soon as you get that first taste you want even more. But between now and Qatar there's a lot of football to be played, especially at club level. As long as I continue my form with Arsenal, I'm sure I can put myself in the mind of the manager."

