Call of Duty Vanguard Weekly Playlist Update (18th November): Latest Multiplayer Playlist Changes

Call of Duty Vanguard updates the playlists in multiplayer weekly, and we have all the information you need to know about this week’s changes.

Multiplayer is definitely the most popular game mode, and part of the reason for this is due to the fact that the developers are constantly updating it to keep the game fresh.

We see maps added, specific game mode playlists made, as well as some fan favourite modes brought back, so it is very exciting to keep an eye out for updates.

The latest game in the franchise is being enjoyed by many, and developers Sledgehammer Games have done a great job with their World War II game.

When is the weekly update for Call of Duty Vanguard?

We have noticed that these weekly updates seem to come out on a Thursday, at around 6PM BST, and this means the next one should go live on Thursday 18th November 2021.

Current Call of Duty Vanguard Playlists

The current playlists available to play in Call of Duty Vanguard are:

Quick Play: Play a rotation of selected game modes and map types

Bloodshed Blitz: Blitz Team Deathmatch in Small Maps

North Africa: North Africa Maps only

Trifecta Moshpit: Selected three maps on various game modes and pacings

Champion Hill - Singles: Eight Players Compete

Champion Hill - Duos: Eight Squads Compete

Champion Hill - Trios: Eight Squads Compete

Latest Call of Duty Vanguard Playlists

Come back to this page on Thursday 18th November 2021 at 6PM BST to find out the new playlists in Call of Duty Vanguard.

Patch Notes

Sometimes these updates will have some minor patch notes, and if there are any revealed on the 18th November 2021, we will reveal all of them here as soon as possible.

Call of Duty Vanguard will also be bringing a brand new Warzone map to the franchise in December 2021, and many are eager to see what it will entail. The addition of this as well as Champion Hill has given Call of Duty fans a lot of content to play with.

Hopefully we continue to see some exciting new playlists added to the game in order to keep Call of Duty Vanguard fresh and interesting.

