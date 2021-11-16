Call of Duty Mobile Season 10: How to Separately Download Zombies Mode Undead Siege

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 will bring an abundance of new content, and we have revealed how you can separately download Zombies game mode Undead Siege.

The franchise is one of the biggest in the gaming world, and it is easy to see why as they constantly bring out brand new content on a consistent basis.

One of the most enjoyable game modes on Call of Duty Mobile has been Zombies, and Undead Siege is a lot of fun.

Now you can install it separately so that you know exactly how much storage you need and are using on your mobile devices.

How to download Undead Siege on Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 Separately

The cooperative Zombie mode was released on August 1st 2021 as part of the Season 6: The Heat update.

You would fight in an isolated Battle Royale map, and the game mode features several enemies, objectives to complete and rewards to unlock.

Zombies are a huge part of the Call of Duty franchise, and due to this it is understandable to see many excited about this news.

It is really easy to download this game mode separately and only takes a few minutes. All you have to do is follow these simple steps.

Step 1: Go to settings

Step 2: When you are at settings, go to install

Step 3: Click zombies and then click Undead Siege

Step 4: When you have done this, it will install and shouldn’t take too long

Alongside all the new content we get treated to in Call of Duty Mobile, we also see a lot of old fan favourite content return to the game, so it will be intriguing if anything like this will be returning in Undead Siege.

The developers have done a great job over the last month, and making this new addition with the download feature is another great idea, and lets hope more of these ideas continue.

If any other game modes are available to download separately, then we will provide you with all the latest updates right here as soon as we can.

