Football Manager 2022 West Ham: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who To Sign and More

Football Manager 2022 has been released worldwide and fans across the globe are currently getting to grips with their favourite teams on the game, so we have put together a guide on one of the most interesting teams to manage in England - West Ham United.

David Moyes’ side have been in electric form throughout the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, but the joys of FM22 allows you to take over as manager!

They are also competing in the Europa League and have secured safe passage into the knockout rounds, which is something you will want to replicate in game.

They also have one of the very best midfielders on the game in Declan Rice and a really interesting first-team filled with intriguing talents who could easily blossom under your management.

Here’s a look at everything you need to know about West Ham on Football Manager 2022.

Board expectations

You’ll be tasked by the end of the first season with taking West Ham to a top-half finish and to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

You’re also expected to reach the first knockout round of the Europa League and the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Within the next five years, you’re also expected to keep qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

Budget

There’s not a lot of wiggle room in the transfer budget here.

Transfer budget: £8m

Wage budget remaining: £50k p/w

You might need to sell some players to get this puffed up.

Facilities

Great training facilities

Great youth facilities

Adequate academy coaching

Good youth recruitment

Stadium

The London Stadium holds 60,000 fans and has yet to truly earn its keep as a top ground in the Premier League – making West Ham into winners would change that though!

Personnel

Key player: Declan Rice

Captain: Mark Noble

Vice-captain: Declan Rice

Assistant manager: Billy McKinlay

Director of football: Vacant

Suggested best XI

When you boot up the save, West Ham’s suggested formation is a 4-2-3-1.

The lineup is this: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio.

There’s some real talent in this XI, but there are also a couple of areas you can definitely improve!

Tactics

As always, you’re free to do what you wish when it comes to tactics but you will have three presets suggested to you in terms of playing style when you start the game.

They are ‘Vertical tiki-taka’, ‘wing play’ and ‘park the bus’.

Clearly, there’s not a lot of confidence in West Ham’s ability to dominate games, but Moyes has had plenty of success in real life with a genuinely exciting counter-attacking system.

Key positions to strengthen

West Ham look very light in attack.

You’re going to want to target a striker to provide back-up and competition to Michail Antonio, while there isn’t a single winger at the club with a current ability rating of over three stars.

You’ll need someone who can play on both the right wing and the left wing, but there isn’t much money available to get the kind of player required!

Youngsters ready for the first-team

All of the youngsters who could be ready are out on loan.

Three players have 4* potential – Frederik Alves, who is on loan at Sunderland, Ademipo Odubeko, who is on loan at Huddersfield Town, and Conor Coventry, who is on loan at Peterborough United.

Full 1st season squad

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Darren Randolph, Alphonse Areola.

Defenders: Vladimir Coufal, Ben Johnson, Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma, Issa Diop, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell, Ryan Fredericks.

Midfielders: Alex Kral, Declan Rice, Mark Noble, Tomas Soucek, Arthur Masuaku, Manuel Lanzini.

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Andriy Yarmolenko, Nikola Vlasic, Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals, Michail Antonio.

