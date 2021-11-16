Man United latest news: 'Everyone around football shocked' at boardroom stance

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that people in football are stunned that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has managed to keep his job at Manchester United.

The Norwegian coach is approaching three years at the helm at Old Trafford, including his initial interim period in charge, but his position is being severely scrutinised at the moment after some dismal results in recent weeks.

What's the latest news involving Man United?

Having brought in Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo over the summer, United made a positive start to the season by winning four of their opening five league matches.

Things have quickly turned sour over the past couple of months, though. The Red Devils have lost four of their last six top-flight games, and their latest two defeats were particularly embarrassing as they were swatted aside 5-0 and 2-0 by Liverpool and Manchester City, respectively.

These results have left United outside the top four, and with very little hope of ending their wait for their first league title since 2013.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What has Jones said about Solskjaer?

Solskjaer signed a new contract back in July, which will keep him at the club until at least 2024. It was also revealed after the derby defeat to City that United's board have no plans to sack him.

Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that people within the game cannot believe that the 48-year-old has managed to hang on to his job for this long.

He said: “The support he’s had, anyone you talk to around United, just around football, to be honest, is just shocked that they’ve allowed it to go this far.”

The Football Terrace: Check out Terry's EXCLUSIVE interview with the one and only Sam Allardyce...

When could Man United finally run out of patience with Solskjaer?

Right now, it seems that Solskjaer's future is being discussed on a game-by-game basis. This weekend, United are back in action as they travel to take on Watford. The Hornets look set to be involved in a relegation battle this term, so a defeat at Vicarage Road could spell the end for Solskjaer.

Still, the 13-time Premier League champions will enter that match as clear favourites, and if they manage to come through that game with a win, their next three fixtures could be crucial in determining whether Solskjaer keeps his job.

1 of 10 Who was the most expensive Manchester United signing of 2021? Jadon Sancho Cristiano Ronaldo Tom Heaton Raphael Varane

The team face Villarreal in the Champions League, with their place in the knockout stages of the competition still far from guaranteed, before they take on Chelsea and Arsenal in back-to-back league games.

If these results go against United, the club's hierarchy may have no option but to act, and to relieve Solskjaer of his duties.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News