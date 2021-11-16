Football Manager 2022 Arsenal: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who To Sign and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 is being enjoyed by the masses and we have put together a guide for one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League: Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta is currently at the helm and the club have a number of truly exciting youngsters coming through their ranks.

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe have given fans real reason for optimism in the next few years.

But can you mould them into the stars of the future they seem destined to be and return the Gunners to the top of the Premier League table?

Here’s everything you need to know about Arsenal on FM22!

Board expectations

At the end of the first season, you’re expected to have guided the Gunners to qualification for the Europa League. You’re also tasked with reaching the quarter-finals of the FA Cup but the Carabao Cup isn’t deemed important.

By the end of the 2022/23 season you’re tasked with a top-four finish, and the season following you’re expected to put together a Premier League title challenge.

Budget

There’s not an awful lot in the kitty.

Transfer budget: £10m.

Wage budget remaining: £100k p/w.

You might need to cash in on a first-team player to get some funds in to strengthen the squad.

Facilities

Superb training facilities

Excellent youth facilities

Excellent academy coaching

Excellent youth recruitment

This is exactly what you would expect from Arsenal.

Stadium

The Emirates Stadium holds 60,704 fans and is one of the most state-of-the-art stadiums in England, although it hasn’t yet seen a truly great Arsenal team.

Personnel

Key player: Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang

Captain: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Vice-captain: Granit Xhaka

Assistant manager: Steve Round

Director of football: Edu Gaspar

Suggested best XI

When you boot up the save, you’re presented with what your coaching staff believes is your best XI.

For Arsenal, that’s a 4-2-3-1 system and it lines up as such: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Partey; Saka, Smith-Rowe, Aubameyang; Lacazette.

There’s plenty to work with there.

Tactics

Now, of course, you’ll likely have visions of returning Arsenal to the glory days under Arsene Wenger, with superb, flowing football and real physicality.

When you boot up the game, you’re given a suggestion of three preset tactics.

They are ‘gegenpress’, ‘tiki-taka’ and ‘vertical tiki-taka’.

Just what you’d expect from Arsenal; they can hold onto the ball until the cows come home, but can they win it back?

Key positions to strengthen

Arsenal’s squad is pretty good to begin with but you’ll need depth in attacking midfield, depending on where you plan to play Emile Smith-Rowe.

Up front, you could do with an upgrade on Alexandre Lacazette, as he’s only been given a 3* rating for current ability.

If you’re going to play Bukayo Saka on the wing, you’ll need a new left-back too, to provide competition for Kieran Tierney.

Youngsters ready for the first team

Folarin Balogun is ready to be in the first-team, as he has a 2.5* rating and a potential ability of 4*.

Defender Omar Rekik is highly-rated too, with a 2* rating that could grow to 4*, while 17-year-old Charlie Patino looks a gem in midfield; he’s got 4.5* potential.

Of those out on loan, William Saliba has a 5* potential rating, while Reiss Nelson can reach 4.5* potential.

Full 1st season squad

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Bernd Leno.

Defenders: Calum Chambers, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Cedric, Gabriel, Rob Holding, Benjamin White, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sead Kolasinac.

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard.

Forwards: Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe, Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith-Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette.

