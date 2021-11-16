PUBG New State: How to Get Free Unlockable Rewards

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many players are loving the mobile game PUBG New State, and we have revealed how you can get unlockable rewards for free.

The PUBG franchise has been a big success in the gaming world on both console and PC for many years now, and due to this, they have branched out and released a mobile game, which many are loving.

What is great about the mobile game is the fact that it has some great new features, but sticks to the PUBG battle royale roots.

It also looks smooth and the graphics look decent, despite it being on Mobile, and the developers can be very happy with what they have done.

How to Get Free Unlockable Rewards in PUBG New State

PUBG New State arguably paved the way for the gaming world in the modern-day as many battle royale games have now been created since PUBG started gaining popularity. Some great examples include Fortnite, Apex Legends and Call of Duty Warzone.

PUBG New State allows players to get some free unlockable rewards in this game, and you don’t even need to find promo codes to unlock the ones currently available. There are two free unlockable rewards for you to unlock and it will only take players a few minutes to do.

The two rewards you can receive are the:

Some Chicken Medals

The #NewStateStyle Dance Emote

To unlock these rewards, you have to invite some of your friends to the game and when they create an account you will have these rewards.

You have ages to complete this, as the expiry date to receive these rewards is 5th January 2022.

Free unlockable rewards are always a great addition to games, and even more so in mobile games as they make the experience a lot better.

We also revealed the system requirements for PUBG New State, and players will need to know these requirements in order to have a good experience when playing the game.

Be sure to give PUBG New State a go, as it is getting a lot of positive reaction from the gaming community.

