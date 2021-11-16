Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Premier League is well and truly in full swing now as we prepare for the helter-skelter Christmas period.

Thus far, it has proven to be a quite unpredictable episode of the English top flight but we can already see patterns and themes starting to develop.

West Ham look incredible while the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City look favourites to win the title come May next year.

In terms of individuals, Mohamed Salah has been playing football from a different planet while the likes of Phil Foden and Declan Rice have been absolutely on it as well.

What you might notice about that quick shortlist though, is the fact that none of them are new signings this season, with the blockbuster transfers not quite setting the league alight just yet.

However, there have been some signings that have already exceeded expectations and look well placed to make the league their playground for years to come.

With that in mind, we thought we would rank the ten best signings of the season so far.

10. Yoane Wissa – Brentford, from Lorient: £8.5m

Wissa's importance at Brentford is highlighted by how the club has struggled since he picked up an injury.

Before he was consigned to the sidelines, Wissa scored two of the club's most famous goals as he secured late points against Liverpool and high-flying West Ham.

Thomas Franck will be desperate to have him fit and firing again.

9. Hee-chan Hwang – Wolves, on loan from Leipzig

Hwang has completely transformed Wolves' disappointing start to the season with four crucial goals in eight games.

His partnership with Raul Jimenez has all the hallmarks of becoming something truly lethal.

8. Maxwel Cornet – Burnley, from Lyon: £12.9m

It's not often that Burnley find themselves on this sort of list but, in Cornet, they have landed an absolute gem.

Despite the fact that he is a left back by trade, various experimentations with Cornet further forward have seen him become the leading scorer at the club this season.

7. Marc Cucurella – Brighton, from Getafe: £15m

Cucurella showed what he is capable of with superb performances bombing down the flank against Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Barcelona-educated youngster was a signing that no one saw coming, but could yet prove to be a fantastic bit of business.

6. Valentino Livramento – Southampton, from Chelsea: £5m

Anybody order another talented English right back?

Livramento has been excellent for the Saints since signing from Chelsea in the summer and, were it not for the fact that the right-back berth is absolutely stacked for England, would probably be in Gareth Southgate's squad.

5. Romelu Lukaku – Chelsea, from Inter Milan: £97.5m

Lukaku made an instant impact on his return to Chelsea and looked poised to be the runaway Golden Boot winner with four goals in his opening four games.

However, injury has curtailed that electric start and he will need to hit the ground running again when he makes his return to the side.

4. Kurt Zouma – West Ham, from Chelsea: £26m

A David Moyes masterclass.

Many might've seen the signing of Zouma as a little underwhelming but he has gone out and shown it was anything but.

He will miss Gabriel Ogbonna, who is out for the season, but that doesn't change just how imperious he has been for the Hammers.

3. Aaron Ramsdale – Arsenal, from Sheffield United: £24m

Ramsdale's signing was initially snickered at by opposing fans as a sign of Arsenal's lack of ambition and pull in the transfer market.

However, the former Sheffield United man has arguably been the best 'keeper in the league since his arrival, pulling off some miraculous saves for the Gunners.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United from Juventus: £12.9m

Manchester United are undoubtedly in a mess but, were it not for the signing of Ronaldo, that mess would be frightfully worse.

The Portuguese superstar has just about managed to drag his beloved club to some very important results, while his teammates around him struggle.

It feels like every goal he has scored so far has been incredibly crucial.

1. Conor Gallagher – Crystal Palace, on-loan from Chelsea

At the beginning of the season, we would've laughed you out of the room if you had told us that Gallagher would be considered the signing of the summer as we approached the festive season.

For that, we apologise.

Gallagher has racked up four goals and two assists in ten games, is now a full England international, and is only going to keep getting better.

