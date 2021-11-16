West Ham transfer news: Huge new update emerges on Declan Rice's Hammers future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has claimed he would be shocked if Declan Rice were to force a move out of West Ham United in the not-too-distant future.

Rice has played a key role in guiding the Hammers into the Premier League's top three ahead of the return of domestic action this weekend.

Which clubs have been linked with Rice?

Rice's West Ham contract still has two-and-a-half years remaining, although it has the option of being extended by a further 12 months, and the Hammers have been determined to tie the defensive midfielder down to a new deal.

However, the east Londoners suffered a blow at the start of the summer transfer window after it emerged Rice had rejected two renewal offers.

It led to reports that the 22-year-old will only agree to fresh terms if a release clause is included after feeling as though he was priced out of a potential switch due to West Ham's prohibitive £100million price tag.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made Rice his number one midfield target but he will face competition from rivals Manchester City as Pep Guardiola sees the England international as a potential long-term replacement for Fernandinho, whose contract expires next summer.

Chelsea, who released Rice at the age of 14, were also linked with the West Ham star throughout the summer transfer window.

The Blues have been tipped to reignite their interest when the window reopens in January.

What has Dean Jones said about Rice's West Ham future?

Jones is not expecting Rice to leave the London Stadium in January or even next summer.

The transfer insider reckons he is now concentrating on enjoying success with West Ham rather than attempting to seal a move elsewhere.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I'd be very, very surprised if he left in the next year or so now.

Is David Moyes the best manager in the Premier League right now? Hear what Sam Allardyce thinks on The Football Terrace...

"I think that the tide turned really and his big moment passed. Now he is fully focused on what he is doing at West Ham."

How has Rice performed so far this season?

Rice has remained an integral member of David Moyes' West Ham side despite the early season uncertainty over his future, with the defensive midfielder yet to miss a single minute of Premier League action and starting all four of the club's Europa League group stage fixtures so far.

He has also been more prolific in the final third of the pitch, with him scoring three times to take his Hammers tally up to eight goals.

Rice's impressive West Ham form has also seen him go on to win 27 England caps, finding the back of the net twice.

But he was forced to pull out of the Three Lions squad for the current international break due to illness.

