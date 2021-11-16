Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Richard Riakporhe has teased he could team up with his pal and fellow Brit, rapper Stormzy, after revealing they were introduced to each other through a mutual friend.

Despite it being a cold and miserable day in London, Riakporhe was in a cheerful mood as he trained ahead of his clash with Olanrewaju Durodola.

Stormzy famously performed his hit single 'Shut Up' during the ring-walk to Anthony Joshua's boxing match with Dillian Whyte at the O2 Arena back in December 2015.

Growing up on a tough housing estate, Riakporhe befriended Stormzy's manager Tobe Onwuka at secondary school, and the two have remained firm friends ever since.

Asked about the prospect of them working together on a track in the future for his ring-walk, Riakporhe said: "His manager went to my secondary school, so we're quite close, we're always bumping into each other at different events.

"He's planned to come down before several times in fact but sometimes he can get very busy so we're going to get him to come down to a fight soon.

"Stay tuned, you never know, it's like a Kinder surprise, you never know what you're going to get."

Riakporhe, 31, takes on Durodola at the top of the bill on Saturday evening at the SSE Arena, the same venue where he defeated Krzysztof Twardowski a few weeks ago.

And the British cruiserweight appeared to be in high spirits a month before the fight as Angel Fernandes put him through his paces at a media work out at Glaziers Hall in Southwark, not too far from where he grew up on the Aylesbury Estate in Walworth.

In an exclusive interview, he added: "I've done it before so I know what it takes.

"I headlined a NextGen show back in 2019 for the British title, I know what it takes, I've been around a lot of fighters who have been headlining themselves for years.

"It feels like I've put myself in this position, I've earned this position, and it's just like clockwork to me now.

"I've been blessed with a lot of power, a lot of athleticism, and we're going to use that to my advantage."

But when his thoughts turned to the future, his gaze instantly hardened.

"You know it's funny the way this division works things change ever so quickly," he went on.

"Some people are obstacles right now, but it doesn't mean that they're going to be there tomorrow, so you've just got to keep focusing on yourself.

"Chris Billam-Smith keeps calling my name, Tommy McCarthy keeps calling my name, Jack Massey keeps calling my name, but I've dealt with them all. What else can I say?

"I've proven myself and I'm in a certain position where I want more and I deserve more."

Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola will air live and exclusively on Sky Sports, with tickets available to purchase via boxxer.com/tickets.

