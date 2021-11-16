Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Snoop Dogg, formally known as Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, has suggested that former world champion Mike Tyson will make light work of Logan Paul should the two eventually meet in the boxing ring, backing the former heavyweight to put the YouTuber-turned-boxer away inside two rounds.

Recently, the multi-millionaire Paul stepped into the ring with former five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather. With the fight on the night being categorised as an exhibition, no winner was officially announced.

After that unconvincing performance, however, several of boxing's biggest names were questioning Paul's in-ring ability.

Snoop Dogg suggests once Iron Mike’s natural instincts kick in, Paul could be in a lot of trouble when between the ropes, which could spell the end of the 26-year-old from Los Angeles.

Snoop Dogg recently spoke to UFC commentator Joe Rogan and went on to say, as per The Sun: "This is not a regular motherf*****. It may trigger his old instincts. That mother is still in there! I predict a second-round KO for Tyson."

If Tyson can beat Paul in their upcoming fight, this could be a sign of things to come for Logan’s brother Jake, who is also registered as a professional boxer.

He has had four bouts so far, with his debut coming against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, which Jake won via TKO in quick fashion. Then he took on former basketball player Nate Robinson and won by TKO. That then was followed by a fight with ex-UFC fighter Ben Askren. Paul won that via TKO, too.

Jake’s toughest test to date came against another former UFC star in Tyron Woodley, and although the latter did rock the former at one point, the YouTuber came back to win on points.

Jake's next fight could be his biggest test yet, however, when he takes on Tommy Fury, brother of WBC and Ring Magazine champion Tyson. That fight is scheduled for December 18.

Mike Tyson vs Logan Paul

Joe Rogan can’t believe that Paul is even thinking about taking this fight against the heavy-hitting machine that is Mike Tyson, as he has recently been quoted saying: “Why would Paul consider taking such a dangerous fight against one of the deadliest fighters in the last 50 years?”

Mike Tyson was recently seen showing his boxing ability in the gym, showing he certainly hasn’t lost any speed or ability, even at the age of 55.

These two will potentially meet in the ring in February early next year, with Paul needing to do a lot of training over the Christmas period to even be in with a slight chance of beating the powerhouse that is Mike Tyson.

