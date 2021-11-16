Aston Villa latest news: Sky Sports reporter reveals massive 'assumption' about Gerrard

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has questioned what Steven Gerrard will do if he fails at Aston Villa.

Gerrard was appointed as Villa's new boss last week, and this will be his first experience of life as a Premier League manager.

How did Gerrard fare at Rangers?

The 41-year-old's only previous role in management came at Rangers, and he had major success up in Scotland.

In his 192 matches in charge, Gerrard led the Gers to 124 victories, giving him a win rate of 64%. His greatest achievement with the club came in his final full season, as the Scottish giants went the entire league campaign unbeaten, on their way to their first Premiership title in a decade.

He has left the team in a strong position to retain their crown, as they are currently four points clear of their closest rivals, Celtic.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What has Bridge said about Gerrard?

Gerrard has signed a contract with Villa until 2025, which is just a year after Jurgen Klopp's deal at Liverpool expires. Some may view this as convenient, and a sign that Gerrard could return to Anfield around that time to manage the Reds.

However, Bridge has suggested that the ex-England captain may have to go back to the drawing board if things don't go to plan at Villa.

Speaking about Gerrard, Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: “There’s the assumption that he’s going to do well at Villa. If he does bad at Villa and gets sacked, does he go back to Scotland? Does he go to the Championship?”

Will Big Sam return to management?! Find out in his exclusive chat with The Football Terrace...

What would constitute success for Gerrard at Villa?

Gerrard takes over at Villa with the side going through a tough period, having lost their last five league matches in a row.

With the team just two points above the relegation zone, the immediate task at hand is for Gerrard to guide them away from the bottom three.

1 of 15 Which of the following Aston Villa players didn't score in the club's 7-2 victory over Liverpool last season? Ollie Watkins Jack Grealish Ross Barkley Douglas Luiz

Yet, the owners have made no secret of the fact that they want European football back at Villa Park, and the new manager has made that his aim for the future. Whether he can do that this season with the side already playing catch-up remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Villa have not won a domestic cup in a quarter of a century. If Gerrard can end this barren spell during his time at the helm, it will be a huge moment for him and the club.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News