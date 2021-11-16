Football Manager 2022 Manchester United: The Best Players Ranked by Ability

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 has been released worldwide, so we thought it best to take a look at the very best players at one of the biggest clubs in the world - Manchester United.

For all football fans, FM22 has been an exciting release and Man United fans will be wanting to know who their best players are in the game.

United boast an array of special talent, so it is interesting to see how Football Manager ranks them on this year’s edition of the game.

There are some genuinely superb players at the club, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, and Raphael Varane likely to be overpowered on Football Manager, purely because of the mix of attributes on offer for each player.

The aforementioned players are all quick, strong, skillful and exceptional on the ball, so there’s every chance you’ll be able to guide them to trophies.

We’ve had a look at the very best players at the club and have listed the top 20 players within the squad.

We’ve ranked them by their current ability rating, which is a number out of 200.

Take a look below!

READ MORE - All you need to know about Manchester United on FM22.

Ranking Manchester United’s best players on Football Manager 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo – 182/100

Still one of the best players in the entire world, Ronaldo heads the pack!

Bruno Fernandes - 172/200

His Portugal team-mate is in second and, after he has begun to pull up trees in Manchester, it's no surprise.

Paul Pogba - 168/200

A man blessed with incredible talent, can you unlock the consistency that would see him dominate Premier League midfields?

Raphael Varane - 165/200

What a signing. One of the best defenders in the world, and the fourth-best player at the club.

Jadon Sancho - 162/200

He's not proven it yet in England but Sancho is blessed with pace, trickery and an eye for goal. A top player.

Marcus Rashford - 159/200

One of England's best players, Rashford could become a world-beater on FM22.

Harry Maguire - 157/200

There's a reason he's United captain; a brave, two-footed defender who puts his body on the line.

Edinson Cavani - 155/200

Still an elite striker, Cavani is a fantastic back-up option for any FM United managers out there!

Luke Shaw - 155/200

England's best player at the Euros and the best left-back at the club.

David De Gea - 150/200

Still one of the best goalkeepers in the world, his rating is no surprise.

Anthony Martial - 149/200

The Frenchman is a bundle of potential, even if he is yet to realise it.

Mason Greenwood - 148/200

One of the best young players in the world.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 148/200

The first-choice right-back at one of the biggest clubs in the world - but could you upgrade him?

Victor Lindelof - 145/200

A way off Maguire but a more than solid option at centre-back.

Eric Bailly - 144/200

Not consistent enough, but Bailly could be a real option for you on the game.

Donny van de Beek - 144/200

He just isn't playing enough in midfield but he could become a gem if you give him the right amount of polish.

Scott McTominay - 144/200

A youngster in the first-team who can only improve.

Dean Henderson - 144/200

The deputy to De Gea - a more than capable goalkeeper if the Spaniard is out.

Alex Telles - 143/200

Shaw's deputy. He's not starting if the England international is fit.

Jesse Lingard - 142/200

Back at the club after his time at West Ham - could be a reasonable bench option.

This is an immense amount of talent in this squad.

Having 10 players with 150 CA or more is pretty amazing, really, and United fans should be able to guide this club to trophies across the board.

Move over, Ole!

Keep it tuned to GiveMeSport for all the latest gaming news.

News Now - Sport News