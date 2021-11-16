Kane, Ronaldo, Messi: Who's the most prolific active international goalscorer?
The November international break was certainly profitable for Harry Kane.
England's captain netted an astonishing seven goals in two appearances, taking his overall tally for the Three Lions to 48.
Kane scored a first half hat-trick in the 5-0 victory over Albania at Wembley Stadium, before netting four goals in the opening 42 minutes during the 10-0 win away at San Marino.
Not bad, Harry.
The Tottenham Hotspur striker is now just five shy of equalling Wayne Rooney's all-time record for England, which is quite remarkable given that he's still nowhere near earning his 100th international cap.
Kane's record on the international stage is absurdly good and to further highlight that fact, we've compared his goals-per-game ratio to the rest of the top 15 scorers who're still available for selection by their country.
To make things fairer (and slightly more interesting), only players operating for one of the top 30 nations in FIFA's World Rankings feature in our list below.
Let's begin...
15. Alexis Sanchez | Chile
Games: 142
Goals: 46
Goals-per-game: 0.32
=11. Shinji Okazaki | Japan
Games: 119
Goals: 50
Goals-per-game: 0.42
=11. Andriy Yarmolenko | Ukraine
Games: 105
Goals: 44
Goals-per-game: 0.42
=11. Edinson Cavani | Uruguay
Games: 126
Goals: 53
Goals-per-game: 0.42
=11. Olivier Giroud | France
Games: 110
Goals: 46
Goals-per-game: 0.42
10. Javier Hernandez | Mexico
Games: 109
Goals: 52
Goals-per-game: 0.48
=8. Luis Suarez | Uruguay
Games: 127
Goals: 65
Goals-per-game: 0.51
=8. Lionel Messi | Argentina
Games: 157
Goals: 80
Goals-per-game: 0.51
7. Zlatan Ibrahimovic | Sweden
Games: 120
Goals: 62
Goals-per-game: 0.52
6. Robert Lewandowski | Poland
Games: 127
Goals: 72
Goals-per-game: 0.57
5. Neymar | Brazil
Games: 116
Goals: 70
Goals-per-game: 0.60
4. Cristiano Ronaldo | Portugal
Games: 184
Goals: 115
Goals-per-game: 0.63
3. Aleksandar Mitrovic | Serbia
Games: 69
Goals: 44
Goals-per-game: 0.64
2. Romelu Lukaku | Belgium
Games: 101
Goals: 68
Goals-per-game: 0.67
1. Harry Kane | England
Games: 67
Goals: 48
Goals-per-game: 0.72
Prior to the November international break, Kane was averaging 0.63 goals-per-game, but he's now leading the way by a considerable margin.
Mitrovic's place in the top three sheds more light on what a beast he's been for Serbia over the course of his career thus far, the Fulham striker recently scoring the winning goal against Portugal that secured a place at the 2022 World Cup.
Elsewhere, Ronaldo is well clear of eternal rival Messi, while Neymar has also been more prolific on the international stage than his Paris Saint-Germain teammate.
But all three superstars are currently trailing in Kane's wake and the only way the gap is going to be bridged in the near future is if the England man starts forgetting how to find the back of the net.