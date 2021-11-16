Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The November international break was certainly profitable for Harry Kane.

England's captain netted an astonishing seven goals in two appearances, taking his overall tally for the Three Lions to 48.

Kane scored a first half hat-trick in the 5-0 victory over Albania at Wembley Stadium, before netting four goals in the opening 42 minutes during the 10-0 win away at San Marino.

Not bad, Harry.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker is now just five shy of equalling Wayne Rooney's all-time record for England, which is quite remarkable given that he's still nowhere near earning his 100th international cap.

Kane's record on the international stage is absurdly good and to further highlight that fact, we've compared his goals-per-game ratio to the rest of the top 15 scorers who're still available for selection by their country.

Sam Allardyce interview | Football Terrace

To make things fairer (and slightly more interesting), only players operating for one of the top 30 nations in FIFA's World Rankings feature in our list below.

Let's begin...

ENTER GIVEAWAY

15. Alexis Sanchez | Chile

Games: 142

Goals: 46

Goals-per-game: 0.32

=11. Shinji Okazaki | Japan

Games: 119

Goals: 50

Goals-per-game: 0.42

=11. Andriy Yarmolenko | Ukraine

Games: 105

Goals: 44

Goals-per-game: 0.42

=11. Edinson Cavani | Uruguay

Games: 126

Goals: 53

Goals-per-game: 0.42

=11. Olivier Giroud | France

Games: 110

Goals: 46

Goals-per-game: 0.42

10. Javier Hernandez | Mexico

Games: 109

Goals: 52

Goals-per-game: 0.48

=8. Luis Suarez | Uruguay

Games: 127

Goals: 65

Goals-per-game: 0.51

=8. Lionel Messi | Argentina

Games: 157

Goals: 80

Goals-per-game: 0.51

7. Zlatan Ibrahimovic | Sweden

Games: 120

Goals: 62

Goals-per-game: 0.52

6. Robert Lewandowski | Poland

Games: 127

Goals: 72

Goals-per-game: 0.57

5. Neymar | Brazil

Games: 116

Goals: 70

Goals-per-game: 0.60

4. Cristiano Ronaldo | Portugal

Games: 184

Goals: 115

Goals-per-game: 0.63

3. Aleksandar Mitrovic | Serbia

Games: 69

Goals: 44

Goals-per-game: 0.64

2. Romelu Lukaku | Belgium

Games: 101

Goals: 68

Goals-per-game: 0.67

1. Harry Kane | England

Games: 67

Goals: 48

Goals-per-game: 0.72

Prior to the November international break, Kane was averaging 0.63 goals-per-game, but he's now leading the way by a considerable margin.

Mitrovic's place in the top three sheds more light on what a beast he's been for Serbia over the course of his career thus far, the Fulham striker recently scoring the winning goal against Portugal that secured a place at the 2022 World Cup.

Elsewhere, Ronaldo is well clear of eternal rival Messi, while Neymar has also been more prolific on the international stage than his Paris Saint-Germain teammate.

But all three superstars are currently trailing in Kane's wake and the only way the gap is going to be bridged in the near future is if the England man starts forgetting how to find the back of the net.

Quiz: Can you name the footballer based on their Wikipedia page?

1 of 15 Who moved from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000? Luis Enrique Luis Figo Javier Saviola Cristiano Ronaldo

News Now - Sport News