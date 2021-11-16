The world's most valuable uncapped XI has been named - and it's worth over £350m

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As we draw towards the end of the last full international break of the calendar year, the majority of the world's top players will soon be jetting back from locations around the globe to once again link up with their club sides.

There are a number of highly talented individuals, however, who were not called up to represent their home nations. The reality is that some international sides are so well stocked in certain positions that opportunities are at a premium for uncapped players.

Now, Football365 have compiled a full XI made up of the most valuable players who have never been capped by their country in each position.

Some are waiting patiently for the chance to pull on an international jersey, while others may simply have to make peace with the fact that they may never get a call from the coach of their national sides.

Let's now take a look at the team in full. For reference, the values listed have been taken per Transfermarkt.

The world’s most valuable uncapped XI, per Football365

GK: Illan Meslier (France, £18m)

France captain Hugo Lloris currently has a firm claim on the number one spot for Les Blues, but Leeds shot-stopper Meslier will surely get a crack at full international honours within the next few years.

At just 21 years old, the 6ft 5in Meslier already has plenty of admirers around the world and has a bright future ahead of him.

RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (England, £36m)

Wan-Bissaka seems destined to be a mainstay on this list for years to come. Defensively sound, the 23-year-old lacks the attacking qualities possessed by his many rivals for the right-back role for the Three Lions.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker each offering a greater offensive threat, it's tough to see the Manchester United man breaking his international duck anytime soon.

CB: Wesley Fofana (France, £36m)

Currently recovering from a broken leg sustained during pre-season, 20-year-old Fofana is one for the future for France. Even if fit, he'd be a fair way from contention for Didier Deschamps first-team.

CB: Diego Carlos (Brazil, £40.5m)

Sevilla central defender Diego Carlos was called up to Brazil's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay last year, but never actually made it on the pitch. He was also a part of Brazil's winning effort at the 2020 Olympics - although those matches do not count as official caps.

At 28, you have to wonder if he will ever represent the Selecao at full international level.

LB: Angelino (Spain, £31.5m)

Now proving himself to be very capable at RB Leipzig, Angelino struggled badly for first-team opportunities across two spells with Manchester City, something which likely hasn't helped the 24-year-old's quest to gain a cap for his native Spain.

RM: Emiliano Buendia (Argentina, £31.5m)

The Aston Villa man has been called up to the Argentinian squad in recent times, but has yet to be handed his full debut. The fact that a certain Lionel Messi operates in the same area of the field as Buendia was never going to be a positive for the former Norwich man.

CM: Curtis Jones (England, £27m)

A young talent with a bright future, Liverpool's Jones is increasingly finding playing time hard to come by at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp's men now struggling less with injuries than they were last season.

It remains to be seen if Jones can eventually fight his way into England contention. Time, however, is very much on his side.

CM: Christopher Nkunku (France, £42.3m)

A frequent goalscorer in both the Bundesliga and Champions League this season for RB Leipzig, Nkunku has reportedly attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs in recent times. What he hasn't managed to do, however, is capture the attention of France boss Deschamps.

LM: Allan Saint-Maximin (France, £27m)

He's one of the first names on the Newcastle United team sheet each week - but as you've probably noticed already from reading this article, the French national side is not an easy one to break into.

The always entertaining 24-year-old is full of crowd-pleasing tricks and has exceptional speed. However, his end product has sometimes been lacking.

CF: Amine Gouiri (France, £31.5m)

Competing with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema for international honours is a challenge that few would relish. Gouiri is doing all he can to make an impression on the French coaching staff.

With 18 goals since signing for Nice for £7m from Lyon last year, the 21-year-old has proved to be an absolute bargain for his new club.

CF: Ivan Toney (England, £28.8m)

The 25-year-old has seen his value skyrocket since making a strong impression during his first few months in the Premier League with Brentford.

For a player who was plying his trade in League One just a few short years ago, an England cap must have seemed a million miles away. However, should he continue to show strong form, then Gareth Southgate must surely consider him for an England squad sooner rather than later.

