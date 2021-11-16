Liverpool latest news: 'Last thing they need' - Reds facing major setback over 68-cap star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool.com journalist Emmet Gates thinks Jordan Henderson picking up an injury is a major blow for the Merseyside club.

The 31-year-old has been a mainstay in Liverpool's midfield this term, playing every minute of the side's last six league games, but he could now be set for a spell on the sidelines.

What's happened to Jordan Henderson?

Henderson made the perfect start to the international break when he provided an assist for Harry Kane and then scored himself during a 5-0 win over Albania at Wembley.

His composed left-footed finish was just his second goal for the national team, as he played the full 90 minutes to earn his 68th cap.

However, it was then announced over the weekend that he was not going to make the trip to San Marino for England's final World Cup qualifier, and was instead going to return to his club to have an unspecified injury looked at by the medical department.

What has Gates said about Henderson's injury?

England didn't miss Henderson against San Marino as they thrashed the European minnows 10-0 to book their place at the World Cup in Qatar next year.

Gates has hinted that he will be missed by Liverpool, though, if he has to sit out any of their upcoming fixtures.

Reflecting on Henderson's setback and the impact it could have on the Reds, Gates told GIVEMESPORT: “The last thing they need is Henderson potentially being out and missing game time.”

Will Henderson be back in time to face Arsenal?

Liverpool return to action on Saturday evening when they host Mikel Arteta's in-form Arsenal.

The Reds could do with having Henderson in their ranks for that clash, but it seems that there is some doubt as to whether he will be fit enough to play.

According to England manager Gareth Southgate, Henderson was allowed to return to Anfield after a scan showed that he had picked up a small injury, and he did mention that it was a precautionary measure. This suggests that it is not a major issue for the Liverpool captain, and he could be back in contention to feature in the near future.

Still, the Arsenal game is only four days away, so it promises to be a nervous wait to see whether he will be ready to lead the team out this weekend.

