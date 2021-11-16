Arsenal transfer news: Arteta told to find someone 'younger and hungrier' in key position

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown thinks Mikel Arteta needs to add another striker to his Arsenal squad in the near future.

Arsenal currently have four centre forwards on their books in the shape of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun. Brown has hinted that the team are still lightweight in attack, though.

How have Arsenal's strikers fared so far this season?

After missing the opening game of the season due to illness, Aubameyang has featured in all 10 of Arsenal's league matches since, and has found the net on four occasions.

Lacazette has been used more sparingly, and he has managed just one goal in the top-flight, although it was an important equaliser against Crystal Palace last month.

Meanwhile, Balogun has not played for the senior side in the league since August, and Nketiah has been unused throughout Arsenal's Premier League campaign to date.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What has Brown said about Arsenal's striker problem?

Lacazette and Nketiah are both out of contract next year, while Balogun appears to be out of favour at the moment.

With this in mind, Brown believes Arteta must bring in another forward to support Aubameyang.

Speaking about the situation to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said: “I do think if they could, they would freshen up that area with someone younger, hungrier who has a track record of scoring goals, because beyond Aubameyang, they could be in trouble really.”

The Football Terrace: Check out Terry's EXCLUSIVE interview with the one and only Sam Allardyce...

Who could Arsenal sign to play up front?

Brown has suggested the north London club should go after a young, developing player, and Arsenal already seem to have identified a couple of potential targets.

They have been linked with Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is only 21, and has a contract with the Serie A outfit which is set to expire in 2023. However, Vlahovic is reportedly unlikely to end up at the Emirates, as his agent has revealed that he has received bigger offers for his client.

1 of 10 Who was the most expensive Arsenal signing of 2021? Ben White Aaron Ramsdale Nuno Tavares Martin Odegaard

Another option is Real Madrid's Luka Jovic. The 23-year-old is currently struggling for game time in Spain, and Arsenal are understood to be interested in bringing him over to England.

If the Gunners can manage to land either of these two attackers in January, it could solve an emerging problem for Arteta, and give his team a good chance of getting back into Europe this season.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News