Molineux transfer news: Wolves facing major problem over £27m target

Journalist Luke Hatfield feels Renato Sanches may have his sights set on joining a bigger club than Wolves.

The Midlands club have been linked with Sanches in recent months, but they could face competition for his signature from fellow Premier League sides if they make a move for him in January.

Which clubs have been linked with Sanches?

It has emerged that Arsenal made an enquiry for the player in the summer, and they could try to sign him again in the future, with Sanches having a little over 18 months left on his contract at Lille, and reportedly being open to leaving the Ligue 1 club.

Liverpool were also believed to be monitoring Sanches in the latest transfer window. It would not be a major surprise if they followed up on their interest given the injuries that they have suffered in midfield this season to the likes of Thiago, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita.

What has Hatfield said about Wolves' chances of signing Sanches?

Hatfield has acknowledged that it could be a concern for Wolves that Sanches, who is valued at £27m by Transfermarkt, may be tempted to join a team that is higher up the table than they are.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “The issue with Sanches is you see his name linked with other clubs, and clubs who are higher up the pecking order in terms of size than Wolves.

“Would he see them as a more attractive option? That’s a question you’ve got to ask.”

Would Sanches realistically choose Wolves over Arsenal or Liverpool?

Arsenal and Liverpool are historically much bigger clubs than Wolves, and the latter are currently in the Premier League title race, so it would be understandable if Sanches did want to move to north London or Merseyside over Molineux.

Then again, Sanches could potentially be the star player at Wolves, whereas he might not be a guaranteed starter at Arsenal or Liverpool, which could be an issue for the Portuguese international.

Furthermore, his previous spell in England's top division with Swansea did not go according to plan, as he failed to score in 15 appearances for the side.

Therefore, he may be wary of biting off more than he can chew in the Premier League again, and could feel that Wolves is a safer option for him to make his mark, before potentially moving onto a higher-profile club if he impresses in the Midlands.

