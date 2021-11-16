Crystal Palace latest news: 'Four or five-nil' - 'Scary' Eagles prediction emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that Crystal Palace could be "scary" when they have all of their attacking players available.

Palace have made an impressive start to the season under Patrick Vieira and currently sit 10th, with 15 points from their first 11 Premier League games.

How have Crystal Palace performed this season?

A few late goals conceded aside, Vieira's reign as Eagles boss couldn't have started much better.

Heading into the international break, Palace had suffered just two defeats, coming at Chelsea and Liverpool respectively, and sit just two points behind sixth-place Manchester United.

Palace have only recorded three victories all season, but one of those came at the home of the champions Manchester City when Vieira's side produced a wonderful performance to come away with a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher.

That all came without Eberechi Eze, who's still waiting to make his first appearance under Vieira, although the former QPR man did return to the squad for the recent victory against Wolves.

With so many exciting attacking players in the squad, Bridge reckons that a big victory could be on the cards in the coming weeks.

When did Bridge say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "They've got the potential to beat someone four or five nil.

"They could be scary – Gallagher, Michael Olise, Edouard has been a good signing, Eze now he's back and Wilfried Zaha!"

What are Palace's next three Premier League fixtures?

Having beaten Manchester City on their own turf, drawn at Arsenal and comfortably dispatched Tottenham in September, Vieira's team probably aren't fearing anyone at present.

However, when the Eagles boss looks at their remaining fixtures in November, it'll be hard not to get ahead of himself.

On Saturday, Palace travel to struggling Burnley and whilst Turf Moor is never an easy place to go, they'll arrive there looking record three straight wins for the first time in nearly 18 months.

After that, they face an out of sorts Aston Villa side, although they'll be boosted by the arrival of Steven Gerrard before a trip to Elland Road awaits.

If Palace achieve a good points return from those three fixtures, they could even be on the cusp of the European places heading into the festive period.

