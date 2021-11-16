Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Randy Orton has been around in WWE for the better part of 20 years, and he's now starting to break some records which prove how long he's been around.

Twitter user @Eli7ko has pointed out that Randy Orton and Kane are currently tied on 176 for the most pay-per-view matches in WWE history.

This means that Randy Orton, who has a match confirmed for Survivor Series on Sunday night, will become the WWE Superstar with the most pay-per-view matches (177) this weekend.

Close behind are The Undertaker and Triple H on 174 and 173 matches respectively, so it looks like Randy Orton is going to be holding that record for some time considering neither man still wrestles.

The tweet also notes that Kane has wrestled his 176 matches under three different gimmicks, with 170 as Kane, 3 as Isaac Yankem DDS and 3 as Fake Diesel.

By contrast, Randy Orton has only had one gimmick during his time with WWE, so has worked 176 matches under the same gimmick since debuting in 2002.

WWE announced yesterday that Orton will team with RK-Bro as the Raw Tag Team Champions take on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at Survivor Series this weekend.

WWE has yet to bring up that Orton is very close to breaking the record, but you have to think that it's something that Michael Cole may mention on commentary this weekend.

You can watch WWE Survivor Series this Sunday (November 21) live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

