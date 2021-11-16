Man United latest news: Fresh update on Brendan Rodgers replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brendan Rodgers could be installed as Manchester United's new manager before the season reaches its climax, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Red Devils, currently under the guidance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, are nine points adrift of Premier League table-toppers Chelsea and outside of the Champions League qualification positions.

What's the latest news involving Rodgers?

It has been claimed that Manchester United are confident of being able to prise Rodgers away from current side Leicester City if they opt to sack Solskjaer, with the Northern Irishman being their first choice candidate to move into the dugout.

The report suggests Rodgers has a release clause written into his Leicester contract which could be activated if a Champions League club comes calling.

Former top flight striker Tony Cascarino believes Rodgers would jump at the chance to move into the Old Trafford hot seat despite previously being in charge of United's arch-rivals Liverpool.

The 48-year-old has enjoyed a stellar managerial career to date, with him winning the treble on two occasions, including the Scottish Premiership title twice, during his time in charge of Celtic.

He also led Leicester to FA Cup glory for the first time in their history last season, while they got the current campaign up and running by clinching the Community Shield.

Enter Giveaway

From 614 matches at the helm, Rodgers has racked up 333 wins and tasted defeat just 161 times.

What has Dean Jones said about Rodgers?

Jones believes Rodgers could swap the King Power Stadium dugout for Old Trafford before the end of the campaign.

The transfer insider feels the Northern Irishman has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Solskjaer.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I wouldn't rule it out later in the season somewhere if United can't ride this out.

Will Big Sam return to management?! Find out in his exclusive chat with The Football Terrace...

"It seems strange but it is definitely plausible from what I'm hearing."

Why is Solskjaer under pressure?

Solskjaer has been in charge of Manchester United since December 2018, originally on a caretaker basis, but has failed to secure any silverware.

There were high hopes by the end of the summer transfer window, with Solskjaer spending £133.7million to bolster his squad and also welcoming Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club.

1 of 15 How much did Manchester United pay for Angel Di Maria? £70m £59.7m £45m £50m

But comfortable defeats to rivals Liverpool and Manchester City over the course of the last month have seen the Red Devils lagging behind in the title race.

Solskjaer revealed the 5-0 hammering at the hands of United's Merseyside neighbours was his 'darkest day' in charge.

It seems some of his former team-mates are even losing faith, with Rio Ferdinand publicly declaring on his Five with Vibe podcast that the Norwegian should leave Old Trafford following the latest setback against Manchester City.

News Now - Sport News