Spurs transfer news: THFC 'willing to push boat out' to sign 49-cap star from big rivals

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur are willing to go the extra mile to win the race for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Rudiger's £100,000-per-week contract expires next summer and it is appearing increasingly likely that this will be his last season at Stamford Bridge.

What's the latest news involving Rudiger?

Chelsea are desperate for Rudiger to commit his long-term future to the club but their hopes suffered a heavy blow when the central defender stalled over the offer of a contract worth £140,000-per-week in September.

Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel has turned Rudiger into an integral part of his side since his appointment as Frank Lampard's successor in January, with the 28-year-old featuring 40 times.

Tuchel wants Rudiger to remain at Stamford Bridge and has claimed there are few reasons for the 49-cap Germany international to look to pursue a new challenge elsewhere.

But, according to Italian transfer expert Gianluca di Marzio via German media outlet Wettfreunde, London rivals Tottenham are one of four clubs Rudiger is holding talks with.

It comes after Antonio Conte was appointed as Spurs' new head coach earlier this month after Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked just four months into the job.

Enter Giveaway

What has Dean Jones said about Rudiger potentially heading to north London?

Jones has revealed that Spurs are very keen on snatching Rudiger away from rivals Chelsea.

The transfer insider believes Conte's move into the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium dugout has improved their chances of winning the race for the centre-half's signature.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Tottenham are willing to really push the boat out to get Rudiger.

Is David Moyes the best manager in the Premier League right now? Hear what Sam Allardyce thinks on The Football Terrace...

"I think the change in manager would have helped them turn his head a little bit.

"But Rudiger knows he's basically got a pick of the teams when it comes to when his contract's up."

What other clubs are interested in signing Rudiger?

Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has already told GIVEMESPORT that Rudiger is 'wanted by every club in the world', so Spurs will face stiff competition.

Rudiger will be able to enter negotiations with overseas clubs when he enters the final six months of his Chelsea deal in January and, according to Spanish media outlet AS, Real Madrid hold an interest.

1 of 12 Did Tottenham Hotspur sign Moussa Sissoko on transfer deadline day in 2016? Yes No

Reports suggest Juventus and Bayern Munich are willing to make the German one of the highest paid defenders in history by tabling a contract worth £400,000-per-week.

According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, former Chelsea and Spurs chief Jose Mourinho is looking to welcome Rudiger back to Roma having left the Serie A side for Stamford Bridge in a deal worth an initial £29million four years ago.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News