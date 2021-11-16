Liverpool team news: Klopp told to drop £58.5m star who 'hasn't had greatest of starts'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Emmet Gates reckons that Andy Robertson has been overplayed and should be rested for a period of time.

The left-back has already played 19 games for club and country this season, which could be part of the reason why he suffered an ankle injury for Scotland earlier this week.

What happened to Robertson?

It had been a near-perfect international break for the Liverpool man, who captained Scotland to a 2-0 victory in Moldova, which secured themselves a World Cup play-off place.

Robertson played 90 minutes against the minnows and then kept his place against Denmark on Monday night, with Steve Clarke's men needing a positive result to guarantee a home semi-final.

Goals from John Souttar and Southampton's Che Adams secured exactly that, but it wasn't all rosy for the Reds defender, who was forced off in the latter stages with a hamstring injury and is an early doubt to face Arsenal on Saturday.

Robertson suffered an injury scare in pre-season, which forced him to miss the opening-day win at Norwich and Gates thinks that a spell out of the side could be the best option.

What did Gates say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I wrote an article for Liverpool.com a few months ago making the point that Andy Robertson hasn't had the greatest of starts this season and was culpable for two of Brentford's goals and he was nowhere to be found for his opposite number and I don't think his output this season has been what it was in seasons past.

"And I can evolve the point of giving him a break two or three games, four games to recharge his batteries and because he's Scotland's captain and he's always going to play for Scotland especially in this period where there's internationals every month to six weeks."

Who could replace Robertson?

If the Scottish defender, valued at £58.5m by Transfermarkt, doesn't shake off his injury in time to face Arsenal this weekend, Gates will get his wish perhaps sooner than he expected.

If Robertson missed out, there will be two main candidates to replace him.

James Milner has previously played at left-back during his Liverpool career, but the veteran has missed the last four games through injury and remains doubtful.

Therefore, Robertson's potential absence should allow Konstantinos Tsimikas to make his first Premier League start since September when he enjoyed an impressive start to the season.

When Robertson was injured during the early parts of the campaign, the Greek stepped in to make three starts, claiming an assist against Burnley and helped the Reds keep clean sheets in each.

