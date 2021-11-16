Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kylian Mbappe has enjoyed a brilliant November international break.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar was electric during France's recent 8-0 home victory over Kazakhstan, the fleet-footed striker scoring four of the goals.

Mbappe's performance that night was so good that he earned the holy grail that is a 10/10 rating from L'Equipe, which is something even the great Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet achieved in his career.

And the future Ballon d'Or winner was dazzling football fans once again in France's 2-0 victory over Finland in 2022 World Cup qualifying on Tuesday evening.

After a tame first half, Les Bleus opened the scoring just after the hour mark through the in-form Karim Benzema.

Mbappe assisted the Real Madrid man's goal and he then rippled the back of the net himself in the 76th-minute in extraordinary fashion.

The former AS Monaco man displayed cheetah-like pace to leave a Finland player for dead near the halfway line, before flying into the area and stylishly firing the ball into the far corner.

The pace from Mbappe on the wing really was terrifying...

Video: Mbappe's goal vs Finland

Mbappe is special, truly special.

According to @Statsdufoot, the supremely-gifted striker is the first player in French national team history to both score and assist a goal in four consecutive matches.

Not bad, Kylian.

As well as making football look annoyingly easy on international duty, Mbappe has been on fire for PSG in 2021/22.

In his 16 appearances across all competitions, he's scored seven goals and delivered 11 assists, which is nearly double the contributions from Lionel Messi and Neymar combined on club duty so far this season.

The guy is quickly evolving into one of the most complete forward-thinking players of the modern era and the scary thing is that he's likely to get far better as the years pass by.

