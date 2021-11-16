Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's part and parcel of football that defenders will occasionally have a bad day at the office. Over the years, countless players have had absolute shockers at the back for their sides. However, David Luiz's performance for Brazil in the 2014 FIFA World Cup semi-final against Germany might well be the worst of all time - and it even unfolded while he wore the captain's armband.

Selected to skipper the side in the absence of Thiago Silva due to suspension, Luiz presided over the worst 90 minutes in the Selecao's history.

Humiliatingly rolled over 7-1 by Germany on home soil at the Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, Brazil boss Luiz Felipe Scolari called the experience "the worst day of my life" after the match. Luiz must surely have felt the same.

Highlights (if you can call them that) of Luiz's disastrous performance show just how shambolic the former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal man was on the night.

Whenever a package is set to circus music, you know that something truly horrendous has gone down but, in this case, it's absolutely deserved.

Luiz completely loses track of Thomas Muller from a corner after 11 minutes, allowing the frontman acres of space to volley Germany into an early lead.

Within 18 minutes of the opening goal, Germany had raced into a scarcely believable 5-0 lead, with a shellshocked Brazilian defence looking as though they had never met.

Luiz's positioning for the majority of the goals is comical. What's even more damning is that whenever he is caught out of position, he barely makes a token effort to get back and help his colleagues.

Inexplicably charging out of defence in the moments before Sami Khedira's fifth, Luiz meekly surrenders the ball without making a challenge. He then watches on as the Germans score yet again.

It's the kind of effort you'd be disappointed with at Sunday league level, let alone in a World Cup semi-final on home turf.

Between clips of Luiz's defensive gaffes, there are numerous examples of him aimlessly pumping the ball forward to nobody in particular.

This continues throughout the second half as Luiz alternates between recklessly abandoning his defensive partners and standing almost frozen at the back as Germany launch wave after wave of attacks.

Luiz was lucky to see out the full 90 minutes as well - and not just because of his woeful showing. He could easily have received a red card for deliberately smashing the ball at a grounded Muller from five yards. There is no mistaking his malicious intent when it comes to the incident.

You can check out Luiz's absolute 'disasterclass' below:

Watch: David Luiz's abysmal showing as Germany hammered Brazil 7-1 at the 2014 World Cup

Frequently throughout the compilation, clips are shown of Brazilian fans weeping in the stands. Luiz joins them in getting emotional after the final whistle, clearly aware of how poorly he has performed.

Understandably devastated by what has just occurred, it's hard not to feel a little sympathy for the player. By any standards, though, there's no getting away from the fact that Luiz was diabolically bad on the night.

Much was made at the time of Brazil being without their superstar forward Neymar for the tournament after he suffered a spine injury. With defending like that shown above, however, Brazil were beyond help regardless.

