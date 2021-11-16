Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Michail Antonio has been on fire for West Ham United so far in 2020/21.

The defender-turned-striker is currently one of the Premier League's leading scorers with six goals in 10 appearances.

And it seems as if the 31-year-old is now replicating his superb club form at international level.

Late on Tuesday evening UK time, the Hammers hero scored a ridiculous goal in 2022 World Cup qualifying versus the United States of America.

Timothy Weah had given the visitors the lead in marvellous fashion, but Antonio well and truly topped the American striker's effort to equalise for Jamaica.

Zack Steffen in goal for USA had absolutely no chance of saving the West Ham man's long-range piledriver...

Video: Antonio's stunner vs USA

Wow, wow, wow! There could have been three goalkeepers in place trying to stop the shot and it still would have flown into the top corner.

That was Antonio's second goal in his last three appearances for Jamaica and he'll probably never score a better one on international duty.

To be honest, the 31-year-old probably won't ever ripple the back of the net more stylish at club level either...

It really is at the point now where all football fans have to accept that Antonio is one of the best strikers on the planet.

His strength and pace mean he can bully opposing defenders with ease, but he's also capable of regularly producing moments of supreme footballing skill - now including stupendous long-range shots.

If West Ham can keep him fit for the majority of this season, there's absolutely no reason why the east London outfit's dream of Champions League qualification cannot become reality.

