Liverpool team news: Klopp could've changed formation as Mane injury update emerges

Liverpool journalist Emmet Gates reckons that Sadio Mane's injury could have forced Jurgen Klopp to change his system.

Mane injured himself playing for Senegal over the international break and appeared a doubt for the Reds' Premier League meeting with Arsenal on Saturday night.

What happened to Mane?

The Liverpool winger started Senegal's World Cup qualifier on Thursday, but unfortunately for Klopp and co. he lasted just 27 minutes before he had to be replaced through injury.

Mane suffered the injury following a collision with a defender and was taken off just before the half-hour mark.

However, following an anxious wait, Liverpool reporter James Pearce confirmed that Mane trained yesterday having shown "no ill effects" from his rib injury sustained on international duty.

Mane wasn't the only injury worry ahead of Saturday, with Roberto Firmino already out with a hamstring problem, whilst Andy Robertson is doubtful following a hamstring problem picked up for Scotland.

With Harvey Elliott already out with a long-term ankle injury, Liverpool would have been left with little in reserve if Mane was set for a spell on the sidelines.

Gates even suggested that the Reds boss could changed their system if Mane wasn't available.

What did Gates say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It could have got to a point where Klopp would maybe tinker with the system if Mane's injury was somewhat serious and he missed a couple of weeks."

Who could have played in Mane's absence?

With Firmino and Elliott already out, Mane's injury would have leave Klopp with just four attacking players at his disposal in Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota.

The latter two are pretty much guaranteed starters, so, therefore Mane's potential absence could have seen Origi make his first Premier League start since the victory at West Ham in January.

Origi did come off the bench and score late on against the Hammers earlier this month, which would have surely given him the nod over Minamino, even though the two have played a similar amount of minutes this season.

Klopp could have also opted to play Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a wide role, but Origi, someone who's previously filled in on the wing, would be the favourite to start on the left if Mane wasn't fit enough to feature.

