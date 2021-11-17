Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Vinicius Jr produced a sumptuous rainbow flick to embarrass Nahuel Molina during Tuesday night’s 2022 World Cup qualifier between fierce rivals Brazil and Argentina.

The two South American nations played out a 0-0 draw at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in Argentina.

But Argentina still managed to book their place in next year’s World Cup in Qatar after Uruguay and Chile both lost their respective qualifiers.

Brazil became the first South American nation to qualify for next winter’s World Cup finals after defeating Colombia last week.

The five-time world champions will now be joined at the tournament by Lionel Messi and co.

Although there were no goals scored on Tuesday evening, Vinicius Jr still went viral after producing an audacious piece of skill to embarrass Argentina’s right-back Molina.

Midway through the second half, Vinicius found himself near the corner flag with minimal space to operate.

Closed down by Molina, Vinicius brilliantly lifted the ball over his opponent’s head with a perfectly-executed rainbow flick.

Video: Vinicius Jr's rainbow flick vs Argentina

You can watch the clip here:

Stop that, Vinicius! That’s outrageous.

Neymar missed the game through injury but he would have been proud of this moment of individual brilliance.

Is Vinicius Jr now world class?

Vinicius has been in fine form for Real Madrid this season, scoring nine goals and registering seven assists in 16 appearances.

The South American forward received plenty of criticism for being too inconsistent during his first three seasons at the Bernabeu after moving to Europe from Flamengo in 2018.

But now aged 21, it appears that Vinicius is developing into the world-class winger that convinced Real Madrid to splash out €46 million on his services in the first place.

