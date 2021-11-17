Aston Villa news: Fresh backroom appointment will give Gerrard 'different perspective'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Stuart Hodge has suggested that Aston Villa's assistant manager Michael Beale could have a significant role to play at the club moving forwards.

Steven Gerrard was announced as Villa's new manager last week, replacing Dean Smith, and it has since been confirmed that Beale will be his right-hand man in the dugout.

Who is Michael Beale?

Beale has been involved in coaching for the best part of two decades, having started out as a Chelsea youth manager in 2002.

He would then go on to work with Liverpool's youth team between 2012 and 2016, before returning for another season in 2017/18 after a brief spell at the Brazilian club Sao Paulo.

In 2018, he followed Gerrard to Rangers, and remained at Ibrox for over three years, with the Scottish giants winning the league earlier this year in the pair's final full season at the club.

With Gerrard now moving south of the border, Beale has decided to stick with the former Liverpool midfielder, and will be joining him on the touchline in the Midlands.

What has Hodge said about Beale?

Beale appeared to enhance his reputation at Rangers, and Hodge has now explained exactly what he will bring to Bodymoor Heath.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “Michael Beale is the man behind him that’s doing things and looking at things from a different perspective. He’ll be the one doing a lot of the drills on the training pitch.”

When will Beale first be on the touchline alongside Gerrard at Villa?

Villa's first game with Gerrard and Beale in their new positions will come on Saturday when the team take on Brighton at Villa Park.

The side have lost their last five top-flight games, which has seen them drop to 16th place, just two points above the relegation zone.

It is clear that Beale has a big job on his hands, as he tries to help Gerrard steer Villa away from the bottom three and up towards the European places, which is where the owners reportedly want the club to be.

Still, the 41-year-old already has plenty of experience of coaching at a number of high-profile clubs, and this should hold him in good stead for his new role at Villa.

