Tottenham latest news: £25m forgotten man could soon enter shock starting XI battle

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that Ryan Sessegnon has the potential to "battle it out" with Sergio Reguilon for the left wing-back role this season.

Sessegnon joined Tottenham for £25m from Fulham on deadline day back in 2019, but his career in north London has been troubled with injuries.

What's the latest news with Sessegnon?

This season has kept in line with how the majority of the 21-year-old's time as a Spurs player has gone.

Sessegnon started the two Europa Conference League games with Pacos de Ferreira and was then on the bench in two of the opening three Premier League games having returned from a productive loan spell in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim.

But before Sessegnon featured in the league, he suffered an injury whilst away on international duty with England Under-21s and has since missed the last 14 matches in all competitions.

However, according to Sky Sports, the former Fulham youngster is expected to return to full training at Hotspur Way this week and could be in contention to face Leeds in Antonio Conte's first home league game on Sunday.

Having started Conte's first two games in charge, Reguilon is likely to keep his place for the visit of Marcelo Bielsa's side, but Bridge is confident that Sessegnon can challenge the Spaniard for the starting berth at left wing-back.

What did Bridge say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I look at him and think if he gets fit him and Reguilon could really battle it out.

"I hope it's not false hope, I'm hoping we've got a battle there."

When could Sessegnon get his chance to impress?

Sessegnon's return to fitness is a huge boost for both player and club.

But the winger still has some way to go before he can be seriously considered as a rival to Reguilon's starting place.

However, if Sessegnon comes through training unscathed in the coming days, he should get a chance to impress Conte in Tottenham's next Europa League game against Slovenian outfit Mura next week.

Reguilon has made a bright start under Conte, but if Sessegnon can finally show the kind of form that caught Mauricio Pochettino's eye back in 2019, then Spurs could have an intriguing battle on their hands on the left.

