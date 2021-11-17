West Brom team news: 'Huge lift' for Valerien Ismael after update on 'so important' star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield thinks Alex Mowatt's return to action will be a major boost for the West Brom squad.

Mowatt only signed for the Baggies in the summer, but has already established himself as a crucial member of the starting XI.

What's the latest news involving Mowatt?

The 26-year-old started each of West Brom's first 12 Championship matches this term, and quickly endeared himself to the club's supporters by scoring three goals and providing an assist in these games.

However, he picked up a foot injury in the Midlands derby against Birmingham last month, and was forced off just after the hour mark.

He has since missed the team's last five fixtures with this fitness issue, but he is expected to be back in contention to play on Saturday when West Brom travel to Huddersfield.

What has Hatfield said about Mowatt's return?

Hatfield believes Hatfield's return will be welcome news for manager Valerien Ismael, who has struggled to fill the void left behind by the midfielder in recent weeks.

Speaking about the ex-Barnsley man getting back out on the pitch, Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: “As for Mowatt, it’ll be a huge lift to have him back because he’s just so important.”

Can Mowatt help West Brom get back on track?

While Mowatt has been sidelined over the past month, West Brom have endured a patchy run of form.

They have managed to pick up home wins against Bristol City and Hull, but they have looked particularly vulnerable on the road, as they have been beaten by Swansea and Fulham.

In the latter defeat, it appeared pretty obvious that they were missing Mowatt, as Marco Silva's men controlled the match from start to finish on their way to a 3-0 win at Craven Cottage.

Mowatt dictates the tempo in the middle of the pitch, so West Brom badly need him back against Huddersfield, as they look to avoid losing their fourth straight match away from home.

A gap is beginning to open up between the top two and the rest of the chasing pack, which is led by the Baggies, as Fulham are now six points clear of Ismael's men.

There are still 29 games to go, though, and with Mowatt back fit and firing, West Brom will hope that they can still reel in the Cottagers and Bournemouth, as they bid to secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

