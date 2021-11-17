Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Angel Di Maria produced the filthiest nutmeg on Vinicius Jr during Tuesday night’s 2022 World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil.

No goals were scored during the qualifying match but there were plenty of wonderful skills on show at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario.

Vinicius Jr produced an exquisite rainbow flick to embarrass right-back Argentina’s Nahuel Molina midway through the second half of the match.

The Brazilian forward, who has been in fine form for Real Madrid this season, may have been keen to exact revenge after finding himself on the receiving end of an audacious Di Maria nutmeg shortly before half-time.

Di Maria received the ball on the right-hand side of the pitch and could see Vinicius in the corner of his eye.

The Paris Saint-Germain star dragged the ball back through Vinicius Jr’s legs using the bottom of his left boot.

Video: Di Maria nutmegs Vinicius Jr

Watch Di Maria’s skill on Vinicius Jr here:

Oof. How would you describe that? A reverse nutmeg, perhaps?

Di Maria’s compatriot, the great Juan Roman Riquelme, was famous for this particular skill.

A side-by-side video has already emerged of Di Maria and Riquelme producing the same move, years apart:

Will Argentina win the 2022 World Cup?

Argentina sealed their place at next year’s World Cup finals in Qatar after Uruguay and Chile both lost their respective qualifiers.

Di Maria, Lionel Messi and co. will join Brazil, who secured qualification for football’s most prestigious tournament last week, at next winter’s finals.

There were jubilant scenes later in the evening as Argentina’s 2022 World Cup place was secured:

Lionel Scaloni’s side, who sealed their first major trophy since 1993 in the summer by winning the Copa America, are now undefeated in their last 27 matches and will surely be among the favourites to lift the World Cup on December 18, 2022.

